Speedway star on the charge toward State titles

MOTORSPORT: Trevan Ford Grafton Speedway revelation Josh Rose has his sights set on national glory after clinching his second V8 Dirt Modifieds feature win on home soil last weekend.

Currently contesting his third season with the class, Rose delivered a near-perfect performance throughout Saturday night's event, coming away with a second-place finish and two victories in his earlier heat races, before getting the jump on Phil McNamara in the Dash to secure pole position from a second-place start.

Managing to retain his position out front on the restart, Rose was once again able to pull away from his rivals and create a decent buffer, while also focusing heavily on managing his tyres, going on to claim what was a momentous win for the Grafton-based racer.

"Saturday night's win is without a doubt more satisfying than my first, having gone up against such a competitive field of drivers, and being able to share the podium with my dad, who I grew up watching race Street Stockers, was extremely special,” Rose said.

"Everything came together for us in the heat races and the dash, which put us in the best position possible to claim the win. The car didn't miss a beat all night, so I have to say a huge thank you to the whole crew for all of their efforts.”

It has been a big adjustment for Rose this season after trading his old V8 Troyer for a newer model with a 350 Chevrolet engine which pumps out 650 horsepower.

"I'll just need to focus on changing my driving style to make it slightly more smooth on the track,” Rose said. "Which is something that I feel I achieved last Saturday night. Hopefully I can continue to carry this form throughout the rest of the season.”

For the remainder of the 2017-18 season, Rose plans to contest multiple blue-ribbon events, including the NSW Title at Lismore Speedway, the Queensland Title at Maryborough Speedway and the Australian Title at Moama's Heartland Raceway.

His next race will be at Lismore on Boxing Day.