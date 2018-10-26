Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Trevor Wiley is no doubt going to be one to watch in the Sportsman Challenge,
Trevor Wiley is no doubt going to be one to watch in the Sportsman Challenge,
Motor Sports

Speedway will make sweet, spooky roar

by Ally Stoyel
26th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SPEEDWAY: Following on from what was a successful season opener, the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track will light up purple tomorrow night, with a Halloween special headlined by the V8 Dirt Modified Stampede.

With plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained, including trick or treat lollies and a best costume competition, the adult spectators will be in for a treat of their own, with a big program of racing on offer, led by the V8 Dirt Modified Stampede and Sportsman Challenge, along with four support classes.

Having recently claimed top honours in the V8 Dirt Modifieds Spring Cup, the hot favourite heading into tomorrow night's event is Grafton driver Andrew Firth, who continued to prove that home-track advantage counts for a lot when challenging for a feature-race win last month.

Likely to take the fight to Firth will be Mitchell Randall, who was forced to settle for second place during the Spring Cup, despite placing plenty of pressure on Firth in the latter stages of the race. Lee Gorton and Dale Corbett will also be right up there at the pointy end of the field.

With last season's Stampede champion Josh Rose unable to defend this event because he's away, former NSW Champion Phil McNamara will be in prime position to steal his mantle and veteran Ray Eggins and Brayd Stephenson are looking to hinder his chances.

Trevor Wiley is no doubt going to be one to watch in the Sportsman Challenge, having delivered a solid Spring Cup performance that resulted in him being the first Sportsman to cross the finish line in third place after running second for the majority of the feature race.

An entertaining support program will consist of racing from Wingless Sprints, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans and RSA Fender Benders.

In an effort to continue their support of men's mental health awareness, Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will be donating a portion of every gate entry during this race meeting to Clarence Valley Mental Health.

Gates for tomorrow night's meeting will open at 3pm, with racing to start at 6pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    premium_icon JACA ROAD RAGE: "We don't want anyone to get knocked over"

    News Jacaranda president urges Grafton locals to calm down on the roads to make sure the tourists stay safe

    • 26th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Hogan stands by leadership spill protest decision

    premium_icon Hogan stands by leadership spill protest decision

    Politics Page MP defends crossbench move

    • 26th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Julie's powerful horse artwork

    premium_icon Julie's powerful horse artwork

    Art & Theatre Horse prove to be a muse for Julie

    • 26th Oct 2018 1:00 AM
    Gulaptis hits back over Cansdell health claims

    premium_icon Gulaptis hits back over Cansdell health claims

    Politics Clarence member said regional funding claims "laughable”

    Local Partners