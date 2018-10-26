Speedway will make sweet, spooky roar

Trevor Wiley is no doubt going to be one to watch in the Sportsman Challenge,

SPEEDWAY: Following on from what was a successful season opener, the Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway track will light up purple tomorrow night, with a Halloween special headlined by the V8 Dirt Modified Stampede.

With plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained, including trick or treat lollies and a best costume competition, the adult spectators will be in for a treat of their own, with a big program of racing on offer, led by the V8 Dirt Modified Stampede and Sportsman Challenge, along with four support classes.

Having recently claimed top honours in the V8 Dirt Modifieds Spring Cup, the hot favourite heading into tomorrow night's event is Grafton driver Andrew Firth, who continued to prove that home-track advantage counts for a lot when challenging for a feature-race win last month.

Likely to take the fight to Firth will be Mitchell Randall, who was forced to settle for second place during the Spring Cup, despite placing plenty of pressure on Firth in the latter stages of the race. Lee Gorton and Dale Corbett will also be right up there at the pointy end of the field.

With last season's Stampede champion Josh Rose unable to defend this event because he's away, former NSW Champion Phil McNamara will be in prime position to steal his mantle and veteran Ray Eggins and Brayd Stephenson are looking to hinder his chances.

Trevor Wiley is no doubt going to be one to watch in the Sportsman Challenge, having delivered a solid Spring Cup performance that resulted in him being the first Sportsman to cross the finish line in third place after running second for the majority of the feature race.

An entertaining support program will consist of racing from Wingless Sprints, RSA Street Stockers, RSA Junior Sedans and RSA Fender Benders.

In an effort to continue their support of men's mental health awareness, Hession's Auto Parts Grafton Speedway will be donating a portion of every gate entry during this race meeting to Clarence Valley Mental Health.

Gates for tomorrow night's meeting will open at 3pm, with racing to start at 6pm.