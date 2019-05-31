Spend an evening with the doo-wop kings

RETURNS: Walk Like A Man will perform at the Maclean Bowling Club.

THEY are a trio of Leo's and together award-winning vocalists Daniel Mallari, Joel Gonzales and Lloyd Saniel form the Lions Den.

Back by popular demand following requests after their show last July.

In their latest feel good show Walk Like A Man, they take audiences through a celebration of the doo-wop male vocal groups of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The trio specialises in spectacular harmonies and amazes audiences of all ages with their vocal range, control and tone. Their show taps into a time when pop, gospel and rhythm and blues came together into a new style that set the pops charts on fire with unprecedented success.

Each of the trio have worked across the country and the world honing their craft.

Daniel Mallari shows an amazing showcase of versatility, the award-winning performer represented Australian in the USA as the winner of the Fast Track to Fame national talent search. He has worked with the Hong Kong Opera Society and played in the Australian premier of Jekyll and Hyde The Musical alongside Rob Guest.

He performs as a guest performers on cruise ships across the world, as well as releasing his own music.

He also is co-producer and musical director of Popera Classics Collection.

Joel Gonzales is best known for his contribution to Christian gospel music as a performer and musical coordinator across the county.

He has won the prestigious Search for a Star quest twice, and has performed with various harmony groups including Give me Five.

Lloyd Saniel has performed as a professional entertainer for many years, and created the regarded show bands Pulse and Cross Fire.

He also lends his talents to many world class bands including Two4Now and has impressed audiences both here and overseas, including the president of Tahiti at his presidential palace.

Their show in Maclean will recall a time when everyone's life revolved around Saturday night, when you put on your best threads, danced to the coolest music and hopefully even fall in love!

From fun and high energy to the ultimate in intensity and passion, there will be laughter, tears and most of all lots of tapping of feet.

The fully produced dynamic show will include the classics of renowned hit makers including The Platters, The Everyly Brothers, The Drifters, Bee Gees, The Beatles to Franki Valli and The Four Seasons.

It is un-ashamedly high-energy, feel good, with amazing harmonies and stunningly choreographed versions of hits that will appeal to everyone.

Doo-wop along to see three of this country's best vocalists at the top of their game.

Walk Like a Man - The Lions Den will perform at the Maclean Bowling Club, on Saturday June 1 at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20 per person.