Spending a lifetime on the pages of The Examiner

FORMER Mackellys floor manager and community legend Greg Ryan has three memories to share about his experiences with The Daily Examiner over the decades …

1. When the paper was in a King St. And the jovial Kay McLennan was the receptionist for advertising I decided to play a joke on her. it was July race week and at that time Elizabeth Arden had just released a new perfume. I prepared an advertisement which made mention of “The Sweet Aroma “and booked it for the front page and delivered it to Kay with a request that they reproduce the fragrance in the ad. To which Kay responded ”Oh Greg they could not do that” to which I replied “ that we were selling Scratch And Smell t- shirts (which were all the rage at the time) and I am sure that the printery could use that new technology in the printing process, she was not convinced and I told her that I would talk to the printers.

The following day the ad appeared and I armed myself with some of the concentrated fragrance under my thumb nail. I entered Kay’s office with an air of excitement claiming that the fragrance could be smelt in the add. She did not believe me, I said “Give me a copy of this morning’s paper” which I proceeded to scratch with my thumb nail and said “there! They really did it.” Kay was amazed for a while but I think she finally worked it out. The sequel to the story was that on the previous Sunday the parish priest announced that “Sweet Aroma” was his tip which went on to win the Grafton Cup at the long odds of 25 to1. The local TAB ran out of money.

Newspaper clipping from Greg Ryan.

2 When the DEX office was on the corner of Victoria and Hockey St. opposite Roches Hotel at the time that the paper went up to a $1. I went into the office to buy the a copy and produced a jar containing 100 pennies, the girl behind the counter said,” What is that? To which I replied “there are 100 pennies in that jar and that I could remember when just three of them would buy a Daily Examiner”, the girl responded, “I don’t think we can accept them as payment”, to which I replied “you would be silly if you didn’t.”, she said that she would have to see the manager, who quickly appeared and grabbed the jar with both hands. He probably still has them.

Newspaper clipping from Greg Ryan.

3. I took a bridal party on a tour of Prince St. in Roches Hotel’s horse and carriage. Everything was going merrily and I decided it would be appropriate to stop in front of Mackellys where the bride (Anne Tarrant) was employed. Just as I stopped a wheel fell off the coach, as I was pondering how to safely resolve the situation The Daily Examiner reporter appeared on the scene and coincidentally the NRMA pulled up and changed the wheel and in no time we were on our merry way.

The following day the DEX ran the story under the headline of the NRMA logo H E L P.

Fortunately The Daily Examiner has left a legacy of the history of the Clarence, recorded and preserved in all of its 160 years. I have my own collection of interesting events in my lifetime which may prove of interest to my grand children.