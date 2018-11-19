Mel B reveals sex tape secret

Spice Girls star Mel B tried to take her own life. Picture: GettyImages/AFP

Former Spice Girl Mel B has revealed she once tried to take her own life by swallowing 200 aspirin pills.

In her new memoir, Brutally Honest, she writes about blacking out and waking up covered in bruises.

She also describes feeling "emotionally battered" when she made a suicide attempt in 2014 in a bid to escape her marriage to then-husband Stephen Belafonte, who she feared would attempt to "ruin" her career and "destroy" her family.

In an excerpt published in The Sun, Mel writes: "As each pill goes into my mouth, I ask myself: 'Are you sure?' And I take another one. Ten, 20, 50, 100. 'Are you sure?' Behind the glitter of fame, I felt emotionally battered, estranged from my family.

"I felt ugly and detested by the very man who once promised to love and protect me, my husband and manager Stephen.

"A man who after 10 years of marriage now had a library of sex tapes that could - as we both well knew - ruin my career and destroy my family.

"I wrote frantic, disjointed notes for Phoenix, my eldest daughter, my soulmate - the girl who is little sister, friend and daughter to me.

"It was going to be up to her to get my other little girls, Angel and Madison, to Leeds where they could all live with my mum.

But the star eventually realised she wanted to make her "life count" and tried to get out of her hotel room.

She continued: "As soon as I'd swallowed that last pill, I knew I didn't want to go anywhere. 'Melanie! What the f**k are you doing? Get a grip!'

"Suicide was not the answer. I had to make my life count. I had to get to a hospital. I had to get those pills out of my stomach before anything happened.

"My head was spinning. All I thought was that I needed to get out of the room but for some reason the door was jammed."

The singer - who also confessed to taking six lines of cocaine a day during that period - remembers few details about what happened next, but she was left bruised from throwing herself at the room door and eventually woke up in hospital, where she was confronted by her "furious" eldest daughter, Phoenix, now 19.

She wrote: "Mum, what the hell?' Phoenix was standing by my bed. Furious, shaking, full of rage. Of all the memories from all those hours, it is the one that still floors me. 'Why, Mum? Why? Why?' It was the saddest moment of my life.

"All I ever want is for her to know how sorry I am, how lost I was and how I'll never, ever abandon her again.

"Looking at my daughter - distraught, devastated, angry - was the moment I knew the fightback had to start."

Mel who was a judge on talent show The X Factor in the UK at the time, missed the following night's taping but returned to the show just a day later.

She also returned without her wedding ring in a deliberate message to her estranged husband.

"My message to the world and to my husband was going to be VERY CLEAR. I wanted people out there watching to be my witnesses. I took off my vast, square-cut diamond wedding ring. A ring I'd worn on The X Factor a few weeks before to show the world what a solid couple Stephen and I were."

Three months later, Mel filed for divorce from Belafonte after almost 10 years of marriage.

THE SEX TAPE

In an exclusive extract from her brand new autobiography, Mel B has revealed how her raunchy threesomes with her ex Stephen Belafonte turned into a nightmare.

It happened a few months after we got married. I woke up with a shock.

The night before, Stephen and I had had a threesome with another woman.

Remembering that it had been videoed, I jolted awake. A video. A sex video.

In my mind, I could see my husband smiling at me, and something in his smile didn't feel right. I felt as if I was ­falling in slow motion down a black hole, like a little girl in a nursery rhyme.

"What if the video gets leaked?" I thought. "What have I done?"

A thousand images flashed through my brain, some from the night before, repeats of scenes of naked bodies, alongside screaming headlines in the tabloids and my dad crying.

This was my dad, who was mortified by pictures of me appearing in newspapers that he and his mates had read at work, when I'd been snapped sunbathing topless a decade earlier.

But would this man that I'd just married, this man I was convinced was completely obsessed with me, seriously want to ruin me, take me down and control me like this? How could I get this so very wrong?

The threesome was my idea, but of course my then husband was well up for it ­- as long as there were no other men involved. It had to be women, which suited me fine because I love women. I've always found women's bodies so much more beautiful than men's bodies.

I have no issues with my sexuality. I've been in relationships with men and women. I don't think it's shameful to like sex, I don't think it's shameful to experiment - as long as it is all consensual - and I believe women can enjoy and initiate sex just as much (if not a whole lot more) than men.

I made a call and a friend of mine came over. We had a lot of champagne and a lot of fun. I fell asleep happy because we'd fulfilled a fantasy.

It was pretty much always prearranged with women we knew, lap-dancers we'd come across, or one of the very many LA party girls.

Stephen was desperate to make me entice other celebrities into our little sex web. Some girls said yes, some girls said no. I'm not going to mention names because I'm happy to reveal my darkest secrets, but I will never hold anything over anyone else and let them think they have anything to fear from me.

In the very early days it was fun. We'd go to a nightclub and pick out girls we found attractive.

We had similar tastes - toned bodies, an air of confidence, a couple of tattoos and a sexy way of dressing. I preferred blondes.

Stephen would watch the way someone danced and moved - you can tell everything about a woman's sensuality by the way she dances. I'd invite them over for a drink.

It's pretty easy when you are Mel B - people are really happy to talk to you. We'd have a drink and a chat and I'd see if I liked them.

I have to feel comfortable, feel I can trust someone and have a rapport beyond the ­physical. If it felt right, I'd ask them, "Do you want to come back to our room?"

It was usually me who asked because Stephen would say it's more threatening for a man to ask, and I have no problems when it comes to asking someone if they want to have sex.

Unbeknown to me, Stephen knew a lot of the women already.

Sometimes it would all play out with us in one room together. Sometimes we would invite people to our house.

We were always on the top floor, several levels above the children, who would be asleep.

At home it was a different pattern. It was a game I had grown tired of. I wanted to stop. He didn't.

Things would get nasty and I'd give in.

I would always make sure I got the girl home, that she was OK, that everything was OK. I grew quite close to some of these girls. I still see them every now and again and we talk. They are glad I've left him.

I know there are a lot of people out there (my mother included) who would never find this funny. Just seedy, sordid or another word ­beginning with "s", like sleazy.

And I know there's another layer of people thinking, "What about her kids?" And that's where you have me. That's what I'm dealing with now.

I thought, I genuinely believed, that my ­children were completely protected from the toxicity of our relationship.

I thought I could soak it up for all of us, that I could work hard to give them a good lifestyle, that they had clothes, good schools, decent food, fabulous holidays, so that meant my children were absolutely OK. I kissed them, I hugged them, I told them I loved them, and every single day I would try to think how I could build a different life for them.

"Just wait," I'd tell Phoenix. "I know what I'm doing. I have a plan."

I don't think either of us realised ten years would pass before that plan came to fruition.

In March 2017, soon after I walked away from my husband, I began a court case. The initial charges involved domestic violence.

But by November 2017, as part of a mediation ­settlement, I agreed to drop domestic violence ­charges in order for all the 64 sex tapes he had made during our marriage not to be shown in open court.

I couldn't deal with it any more, I couldn't deal with him any more. If they were shown then they would enter the public domain.

Such are the deals we make. Looking back now, that was a deal I regret.

That was the most difficult time for me. You see, I had to sit down and watch those tapes. It was a legal requirement, believe it or not. And you might think, "So what? You're in them, aren't you? Having sex with whoever. It's no big deal you had to watch them."

I understand why you might think that, but what I am trying to do for myself, and for any other woman who has ever found themselves going through anything like my situation, is to explain that nothing is ever that simple or clear-cut.

Follow this line and see where it becomes blurred. All these statements are true . . .

I like sex. I am adventurous with sex. I have enjoyed threesomes. I have initiated threesomes.

I enjoy a woman's body and I enjoy a man's body. I have participated in threesomes while being videoed.

I have taken drugs. I have drunk alcohol. I have had threesomes to please my partner. I have no memory of some of the sexual situations I have seen myself in on video. I am frightened when I see myself in some of these videos. I have seen myself used sexually in a way that I did not enjoy or want.

Traumatised. It is an understatement.

I could not watch those videos in my house. I couldn't have the children anywhere near them, or near me, when I saw them.

I went to a small hotel in Koreatown [in Los Angeles] with Gary, my friend. Initially, the videos made me feel uncomfortable.

There were hours of them. And they were not only sex tapes, they were videos Stephen had made on his phone when I was visibly out of it, with him shouting, "Get up, Melanie", again and again, as I struggled to get to my feet or even comprehend what he was saying.

Phoenix was in a few of them, dragged in to see her mother in a state. I saw her face. I saw my face. I didn't recognise it. This wasn't me.

I remember lying on the bed in that hotel room in Koreatown in the foetal position. Other images played across a screen in my mind, dredged from the vaults deep in my brain that I had previously blocked myself remembering. I saw in flashes.

Me waking up in pools of p**s, vomit, s**t and blood, being mortified, dragging myself up and rolling up my white sheets. Stuffing them soiled and filthy into bin bags, showering over and over again.

I wasn't crying, because I was in a place beyond tears, but I was making strange, ­uncontrollable animal whimpers.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

- with The Sun