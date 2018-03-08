Spiders, snakes on the move after heavy rains

PROWLING ABOUT: An eastern mouse spider was flushed out of its burrow by the recent heavy rains on the Coffs Coast.

PROWLING ABOUT: An eastern mouse spider was flushed out of its burrow by the recent heavy rains on the Coffs Coast. Keagan Elder

THE recent heavy rains have some of Australia's infamous spiders and snakes on the move.

Usually residing in a burrow, this mouse spider was flushed from its burrow in the recent rain.

Australian Museum's arachnid expert Helen Smith said it was most likely a female or juvenile eastern mouse spider

According to the museum this forest dwelling spider has a single, flap-like door to its shallow burrow.

It has also been found to live in large groups, with almost 300 collected from a backyard on the NSW Central Coast after flooding rains drove the animals from their burrows.

Male eastern mouse spiders can be seen wandering about by the day late summer to early winter, especially after rain, looking for a mate.

Eastern mouse spiders are venomous, although envenomisation is rare.

If bitten, first aid should be provided as recommended for a funnel-web bite by applying a pressure immobilisation bandage and phoning 000.

Coffs Harbour snake catcher Steve McEwan said warm, humid conditions made for perfect "snake weather”. Keagan Elder

Snakes have also been increasingly on the move with Coffs snake catcher Steve McEwan being called out eight times yesterday.

He said red-bellied black snakes were particularly active in this warm, moist weather.

Red-bellied black snake. Norm Farmer

"We're most likely going to have black snakes move about with the frogs coming out," he said.

It is this weather he calls "snake weather".

Mr McEwan said he also had to deal with a couple of hungry carpet pythons eating rabbits and chickens.

"Generally when a chook's gone, you know it's going to be a nice carpet python," he said.

He urged people not to touch snakes to avoid getting bitten.

For the best advice, phone Reptile World Coffs Harbour on 0417 766 362 or visit its Facebook page.