Spike in flu outbreaks has NSW Health concerned

NSW Health is urging at risk people to take advantage of free flu vaccinations.

NSW Health has renewed calls for the elderly and those in high risk groups to take advantage of free flu vaccinations after a spike in outbreaks from aged care facilities.

More than 50 outbreaks in aged care homes have been recorded in the past week, prompting doctors to request family visiting the elderly to stay away if they are ill.

Dr Vicky Sheppeard, Director Communicable Diseases NSW Health, said family and friends of the elderly were risking the life of a loved one if they visited them with flu symptoms.

"Each year more than 800 people die in NSW from complications associated with influenza and the elderly are particularly vulnerable,” Dr Sheppeard said.

Dr Sheppeard said there have been close to 140 influenza outbreaks in residential aged care facilities this year and many of these would have been started by unwell visitors.

Flu symptoms include: fever and chills; cough, sore throat and runny or stuffy nose; muscle aches and joint pains; headaches and fatigue; nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

To minimise the risk of developing influenza:

get vaccinated every year - vaccination is best before winter starts but it's not too late to be vaccinated

wash your hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes, and encourage others to do so as well

ask sick people to stay away until they are well

if you are vulnerable to severe influenza see your doctor as soon as flu symptoms start as early treatment of flu can help prevent complications.

For more information see the NSW Health factsheet:

http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/influenza_factsheet.aspx