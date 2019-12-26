Spike in fun predicted in Volleyball bash

VOLLEYBALL: IT’S that time of year again for those looking for a bit of fun in the Minnie Water sun.

The Annual Beach Volleyball competition fundraiser for the Minnie Water-Wooli Surf Lifesaving Club is on again this Saturday and promises to be a great day out in the sun and sand.

Club secretary Angela Hinterholzl said it was the primary fundraiser for the club and had been going ever since the club started.

There had already been a good response from the community who had grown accustomed to the festive, yet competitive vibe on offer at the beach.

“For a little club it is our big event. It is a nice day down at the beach,” Ms Hinterholzl said.

“We already have nominations coming in so it looks like it is going to be a big day.”

Ms Ms Hinterholzl said this year the club were altering the format by holding the event later in the afternoon and would then keep the fun going into the evening.

“There will be a band at the Minnie Water shop and a pizza night to extend the festivities,” she said.

The day will also include a sandcastle building competition with plenty of prizes for the best sand sculptor and person with the best fancy hat or costume.

The vendEllas will be the band performing at the Minnie Water shop from 5-7pm.