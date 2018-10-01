Menu
A man whose license was already disqualified will face court after being charged over a police pursuit.
POLICE CHASE: Road spikes stop man who evaded RBT

Liana Turner
1st Oct 2018 1:18 PM
A DISQUALIFIED driver will face court after an alleged police pursuit.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said Lismore-based police attempted to stop a vehicle on College St, East Lismore for a random breath test about 10pm on Sunday.

Insp McKenna said the car accelerated away "at high speed".

He said police maintained sight of the vehicle and radioed ahead to Highway Patrol officers taking part in Operation Slow Down, which is being run until 11.59pm.

"That vehicle was observed travelling at high speed on the Bruxner Highway," Insp McKenna said.

He said the car was involved in a short pursuit with a Highway Patrol car and road spikes were deployed on the Bruxner Highway near Ballina.

"The vehicle continued onto the M1 where it stopped a short time later due to the tyres deflating," Insp McKenna said.

He said the driver, a 34-year-old man from the Nimbin area, had turned onto a northbound lane of the Pacific Highway before the car came to a stop.

Police found a number of .22 calibre rounds of ammunition in the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station where he was charged with engaging in a police pursuit, not stopping for an RBT, driving while disqualified, driving at a dangerous speed and unlawfully possessing ammunition.

Insp McKenna said police could lay a further charge.

"He returned a positive oral fluid test for methamphetamine," he said.

"Police are awaiting the outcome of that test."

He said the man was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.

