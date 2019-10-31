Spinks joins talented quartet on dream UK football tour

MIGHTY HAMMER: Westlawn Tiger talent Tyla Spinks at the first West Ham clinic at Rushforth Park that led to his big chance on the Gold Coast.

MIGHTY HAMMER: Westlawn Tiger talent Tyla Spinks at the first West Ham clinic at Rushforth Park that led to his big chance on the Gold Coast.

FOOTBALL: Emerging Westlawn star Tyla Spinks will round out the quartet of talented juniors heading to the UK later this month with the West Ham Academy.

Tyla is the youngest of the group at 12 years old and will join Keanu Staader, Bailey Bathgate and Kasey Sevil after being scouted at an invitation-only camp on the Gold Coast.

"I was really excited,” Tyla said.

The budding star was thankful for the people that helped him gain the opportunity.

"I wanted to thank the Gunners Soccer Club for giving me this opportunity and Shannon Tough (South Grafton Gunners club president) for making it all happen,” he said.

The trip is a dream come true for Tyla, who is a devoted West Ham fan.

"They're my favourite team,” he said.

"I model my game on Mark Noble but I also like Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The trip to the UK will be Tyla's first time setting foot out of the country.

"I've never been on a plane or out of Australia,” he said.

Mum Donna Ford couldn't believe it when she heard the news.

"I was shocked,” she said.

"I didn't realise he would go so far but he's so determined and he certainly deserves it seeing how much he puts into training. He's amazing to watch when he's training and he's playing. He's a real team player, he plays fair and he's got manners and sportsmanship.”

Ford said she was was appreciative for the great influencers on Tyla's game who opened up the door for the global trip.

"Shannon (Tough) and the committee played a huge part in it,” she said.

"We'd also like to thank all of his coaches. He's played for Westlawn for most of his life and his coaches have been amazing.”

Tyla also competes in motocross and futsal and said the indoor sport led by Renan Fenerich in Grafton "has had a huge influence” on his game.