Spirit of community key to Tucabia titles

MIDDLED: Tucabia veteran Greg Mears drives a ball down the ground during the Second Grade grand final. Matthew Elkerton

CRCA CRICKET: It was a special weekend for the Tucabia Copmanhurst Cricket Club with both of their lower grade sides clinching grand final glory at Lower Fisher Park.

As the blue-and-white brigade watched on from a city of gazebos between the two fields, Tuc-Cop Phil Lloyd Earthmoving defeated GDSC Easts by 83 runs in the second grade decider while Tuc-Cop B&S Kitchens notched an 82-run victory against Westlawn in the Tier Two grand final.

Club veteran Greg Mears led the way for the second grade side, coming in with the team in trouble at 5-52, before putting on a 47-run stand with Kevin Weeks (16).

Mears praised the support from his club on the sidelines, as they pushed the Tucabia side to a competitive 9-160 total at the end of 40 overs.

"At one stage we were looking lucky to make 90, so to get up to 160 was great,” he said.

"There was a fair bit of supporters on the sideline cheering us on, and I guess that is the beauty of this Tucabia club.

"It is such a strong family unit and everybody is full of support for each team from our juniors right up to our Premier League side.”

With 160 on the board it did not take the Tucabia side long to get the ball rolling with Kevin Weeks (3 for 33 from 8) striking early in the innings.

But it was the mighty effort from seamer Billy Blanch who ran through the GDSC Easts line-up with his outswingers to finish with impressive grand final figures of 6-15 off 5.5 overs.

"We are always confident with our bowling attack, but even we couldn't have predicted that,” Mears said.

"Our leading wicket taker for the year, Scott Lloyd, didn't even get a bowl.”

A dominant innings from Tucabia-Copmanhurst B&S Kitchens opener Jason O'Hara set the groundwork for their victory against Westlawn. The left-handed striker carried his bat to finish 77 not out as Tucabia hit 6-178 off 40 overs.

Despite the best efforts of Martin Oates (34), Westlawn were no match for the opposition, bowled out for 96.