Spirit of giving strong in Yamba

FOR THE past four years, Ray White has helped spread the Christmas spirit with their Little Ray of Giving campaign.

Now in their fifth year, Daniel Kelly and his team have again set up their Christmas tree and started accepting donations to help everyone have a merry Christmas.

"We're fortunate we live in a good little community that has community spirit, and that's even more so at Christmas when people like to give back,” Mr Kelly said.

"I feel like we're in the community all year, running around the neighbourhood so it's good to give back to people. Sadly some families aren't as fortunate as everyone else so to make a difference to them at Christmas is the real driving force behind the campaign.”

Mr Kelly said the campaign had grown over the past few years, which he was proud of.

"Last year was our biggest year ever as far as our response from the community,” he said.

"We've moved the tree to the front of the office for more room which is a good sign, the response has been getting bigger and bigger each year. People have written thank you letters to the people who have donated gifts which is wonderful to see.

"We don't set a goal or anything like that, we just do our best to get the word out there and hopefully the community can get behind us.”

Mr Kelly said any present big or small is appreciated, and goes a long way towards helping others at Christmas. Donations can be made at the Ray White Yamba office.