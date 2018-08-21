Spirit of the Magpies continues to fire in finals

FLYING HIGH: Lower Clarence Magpies under-18s have carried themselves with pride and dignity throughout the 2018 NRRRL season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Lower Clarence Magpies under-18s leader Bengallah Wright was left humbled at the weekend after his black and white brigade secured a semi-finals victory against Marist Brothers Rams.

The proud front-rower is a third generation Magpie, and said he had all the emotion of Lower Clarence players past and present on his side for the tough 36-16 victory.

While they are like any other under-18s side full of characters and future talents, Wright admitted the Magpies juniors have an extra task on their minds than just taking out the NRRRL premiership.

"I have heaps of pride in this club, my grandfather played for Lower, my dad played here and all my cousins and uncles,” he said.

"I am just trying to carry on that family legacy and put a bit of community pride back in the jumper.

"We are the future of the Lower Clarence club and we want to have that positive attitude and impact the negative stigma that surrounds rugby league in the region.”

It seems like a big task for anyone to handle, let alone a group of 17-year-old high school students, but they don't see it that way. They see it as the next step in their journey as rugby league loving juniors.

And they are winning the adulation of the community, with plenty of people throwing their support behind them.The boys are repaying that with performances like they put in at Stan Sercombe Oval at the weekend.

The Magpies scored in the opening 10 minutes after a towering bomb from halfback Tye Delaney was allowed to hit the turf with Cooper Many steaming on to a fortuitous bounce to score under the sticks.

From that moment on it just flowed for the Lower Clarence side.

"It was just a really good team performance, our defence was good and our attack was good,” Wright said.

"Everyone right across the park really put in to get us the result. The structure that (coach) Alex (McMillan) has taught us means that every role is important and everybody has a job to do. We had plenty of blokes step up at the weekend to do their jobs.”

While the nerves were running high for the Magpies ahead of the game, Wright said the feeling after fulltime more than made up for it.

"It was just a real buzz, we will take a lot of confidence from that win.”

The boys will need the confidence as they prepare to meet Tweed Coast Raiders in the minor semi-final at Ned Byrne Oval this weekend.