22°
News

Spirited fight for Magpies at home

Matthew Elkerton | 25th Jul 2017 10:53 AM
COLLISION COURSE: Lower Clarence duo Mikee Randall and Eathan Kapeen combine in a strong tackle against Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field.
COLLISION COURSE: Lower Clarence duo Mikee Randall and Eathan Kapeen combine in a strong tackle against Murwillumbah Mustangs at Yamba League Field. Matthew Elkerton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the scoreboard against them and the clock winding down, Lower Clarence Magpies refused to quit.

It was brutal, it was hard-hitting and at times it was a little bit ugly, but the Magpies troops would not lie down at the hands of Murwillumbah Mustangs.

It was a tenacity that impressed Magpies captain coach Dan Randall despite his side losing 40-24 at Yamba League Field.

"It was a good game of bush footy. I think the Lower Clarence has been missing that for a few years so it is good to see it coming back,” Randall said.

"If we can play like we did out there for the rest of the season I will be extremely happy. We may have lost the game but we definitely won the fight out there.”

Lower had started out of the blocks on pace with Murwillumbah, but a slack off in the middle stages of the first half saw the home side quickly trailing by three converted tries.

But the side had reduced the deficit by half-time to only 10 points after some dominant play by big men Jirra Breckenridge, Ryan Binge and Mikee Randall.

"We didn't lay down out there, we sort of got stuck in a bit of a rut in that first half but we pulled ourselves out of it and began to rip in,” Randall said. "It was good to give them a little bit of a touch up there, it was an exciting end to the game.

"It was really tough, there were some real strong hits, it was just bash, bash, bash at the end there, which is the sort of footy I just love and so do the boys.”

But it was not all good news for the Lower Clarence side who lost fullback Robbie Howard early in the piece before losing winger Damian Roberts to what appears to be a season-ending neck injury.

Lower will now have to back up their efforts late in the clash when they face off against Byron Bay Red Devils in a midweek catch up game at Yamba League Field on Wednesday night.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence league lower clarence magpies murwillumbah mustangs

Rebels wary of Magpies' commitment

Rebels wary of Magpies' commitment

SOUTH Grafton Rebels have their fingers crossed that last-placed Bellingen Magpies make the trip north for the Rebels' last home game of the regular season

Power bills: How to save up to $507 a year on energy

The tip comes from the national energy regulator.

Council seeks belated $15m

Cr Debrah Novak's notice of motion was voted down.

Plan hatched to lobby for 2004 amalgamation costs

Man charged over alleged assaults

Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.

Three women allegedly assaulted Monday morning

Local Partners

Glenreagh will turn into timber town

Timber Festival taps into towns historic past

RIVER OF DREAMS: Students push for action on riverfront plans

Grafton High students Lily Robertson and Georgia Watts presented to councillors about the Clarence River Masterplan.

Frustrated by lack of action, girls take future plans into own hands

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

10 Things To Do this week...

acca dacca

Find out what fun events are happening in the Clarence Valley

How many triangles are in this picture?

The simple illustration has been shared thousands of times on Facebook after leaving viewers scratching their heads.

VIDEO: The 'Disco Boob' trend at Splendour

Rachael Millen, of Newcastle, sporting the fashionable chest peace of glitter at Splendour in the Grass 2017 near Byron Bay.

VIDEO: Festival organisers forced to clarify policy on nudity.

Bieber quit tour to set up his own church?

Justin Bieber on stage during his concert at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour

Bachelor hopeful ‘didn’t realise how naked she was’

The Bachelor Australia‘s Leah

Her dress was certainly daring, but she wasn't aware by just how much

Phelps shredded over shark race fiasco

"Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White," with Phelps testing his speed against that of a great white shark.

People are genuinely upset at the way the race was run

Film boss marvels at Sunshine State

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok. Supplied by Marvel.

Thor: Ragnarok success may mean more Marvel movies for Queensland.

ABC's Q&A: Should 16-year-olds be allowed to vote?

Opposition Health Minister Catherine King on the Q & A panel, left, and right, Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg.

But there was one thing the students weren't discussing.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

How Gladstone's cheapest and most expensive homes stack up

SPECTACULAR: This home on Springs Road, Agnes Water, is selling in the mid-$2 million range.

With the market currently low, now is the time to invest.

Make a sea-change to Corindi Beach

Come inside Woolgoolga Real Estate's Pick of the Week

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home