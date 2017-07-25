Spirited fight for Magpies at home

RUGBY LEAGUE: With the scoreboard against them and the clock winding down, Lower Clarence Magpies refused to quit.

It was brutal, it was hard-hitting and at times it was a little bit ugly, but the Magpies troops would not lie down at the hands of Murwillumbah Mustangs.

It was a tenacity that impressed Magpies captain coach Dan Randall despite his side losing 40-24 at Yamba League Field.

"It was a good game of bush footy. I think the Lower Clarence has been missing that for a few years so it is good to see it coming back,” Randall said.

"If we can play like we did out there for the rest of the season I will be extremely happy. We may have lost the game but we definitely won the fight out there.”

Lower had started out of the blocks on pace with Murwillumbah, but a slack off in the middle stages of the first half saw the home side quickly trailing by three converted tries.

But the side had reduced the deficit by half-time to only 10 points after some dominant play by big men Jirra Breckenridge, Ryan Binge and Mikee Randall.

"We didn't lay down out there, we sort of got stuck in a bit of a rut in that first half but we pulled ourselves out of it and began to rip in,” Randall said. "It was good to give them a little bit of a touch up there, it was an exciting end to the game.

"It was really tough, there were some real strong hits, it was just bash, bash, bash at the end there, which is the sort of footy I just love and so do the boys.”

But it was not all good news for the Lower Clarence side who lost fullback Robbie Howard early in the piece before losing winger Damian Roberts to what appears to be a season-ending neck injury.

Lower will now have to back up their efforts late in the clash when they face off against Byron Bay Red Devils in a midweek catch up game at Yamba League Field on Wednesday night.