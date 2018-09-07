Spiritual healer defends 'ridiculous' teachings at trial

By Sam McKeith

A FORMER Sydney tennis coach turned spiritual healer has rejected claims his teachings are "ridiculous" in a defamation hearing against a former client over social media posts allegedly branding him a cult leader.

Universal Medicine founder Serge Benhayon, 54, is suing former acupuncturist and one-time client Esther Rockett for defamation over the alleged claims she made in blog posts and tweets.

Ms Rockett has pleaded a range of defences, including truth and honest opinion.

On his fourth day giving evidence at the four-person jury trial on Friday, Mr Benhayon denied defence claims that his teachings about music containing "pranic energy" had "no basis".

The court was told that, according to the teachings, the energy was passed through music as well as via its composer, performer, recorder and mixer.

The court was told the energy was present in the work of J.S Bach and in rock, reggae, pop, funk and rap, but needed to be present in more than 50 per cent of an orchestra to make a "pranic imprint".

"That's just ridiculous isn't it?" defence barrister Tom Molomby QC asked.

"No," Mr Benhayon replied.

Earlier, the court was played an audio recording of Mr Benhayon telling students to "pay careful attention" to "snakes" that could damage their health.

"The snake is never coiled, it's always straight," the Lismore-based healer was heard to say on the tape.

Asked to detail what parts of the body the invisible snakes could "wrap around", Mr Benhayon nominated the rib cage, hips, chest and perineum.

In a video titled The State of Play between Men and Women, also played in court on Friday, Mr Benhayon said women were "paying the price" for greater equality in the form of breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometriosis, period issues and a "whole swag" of other conditions.

This was due to women "moving into much more male energy", the court heard.

"How we've achieved it (equality) is energetically not correct," Mr Benhayon told the court.

"I stand by what I present ... what you see is what you get."

Defending his teachings, Mr Benhayon, a former bankrupt, said they had given "absolute joy" to women who were "not suffering anymore".

"My experience is that women have agreed with what I present," he said.

Mr Benhayon conceded there was no medical evidence for his claims and he had not received confirmation of them from any other source.

The trial has previously been told the healer can sense spirits in the courtroom and has told his students that children with disabilities are reincarnated abusers of authority.

The trial continues before Justice Julia Lonergan.