SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Do you copy?

The humble CB or UHF radio still has an important place in the life of those willing to go off-road.

The humble CB or UHF radio still has an important place in the life of those willing to go off-road.

“BREAKER breaker, do you copy?”

Who doesn’t remember such lines from iconic films such as Smokey and the Bandit and Convoy? Probably few of mature years, for these films belong firmly to the pre-SM era, and were great entertainment.

But even today, the humble CB (Citizen’s Band) or UHF (Ultra High Frequency) radio still has an important place in the life of truckies and other switched on highway travellers.

On a recent outback trip – as part of a convoy of six 4WDs, we kept in touch with each other using UHF radios – which are good for a 10km radius depending on environmental factors. They proved essential for communicating route instructions and general observations en route. But now I’ve sold the vehicle we used on that occasion and plan on using another for an upcoming Beyond Blue fundraiser rally to the Snowy Mountains area of NSW in late November.

The replacement was acquired at the end of last year and came equipped with its own UHF radio, so I didn’t need to purchase a new one. Except that it didn’t work! Even using the scan function where the radio continuously scans all 80 channels and locks onto channels on which it detects a signal, I heard nothing. Not a peep. Zilch! I repeatedly tried calling for a radio check on the relevant highway frequency, hoping that a passing motorist would respond to tell me my signal was getting through. Nothing!

At that point I realised I hadn’t seen a UHF aerial anywhere on the car, even though there was an aerial lead attached to the rear of the set. So I began tracing this lead back from the unit – and discovered that the person who’d installed it had piggybacked it onto the vehicle’s audio system aerial in order to cut costs! Duh!

So, purchasing a good quality UHF antenna from my friendly auto electrician, and mounting it on the bulbar of my 4WD produced the desired result. A request for a radio check was answered instantly by a trucker who indicated that the signal was strong and clear. Problem solved!

Radios are useful devices. We use them to communicate with others and to entertain. But as we all know, they operate on many different frequencies which enable us to choose a specific programs or functions. Different frequencies serve different purposes. And different frequencies need compatible antennas.

From the very beginning, God created humankind with the capacity to communicate with him. This can take many forms.

One such form is non-verbal communication. We need to put a brake on our restless minds – to be still and experience his presence in silence. This discipline is known as meditation.

Another form of communication is prayer. This can be silent or spoken – a personal connection with God in which we share our deepest thoughts and feelings. And then there’s the opportunity to hear God speaking to us through the reading of the Christian scriptures. We learn much about God and his interaction with us through history from this source as well as receiving valuable insight into his plan and purpose for the world and guidance as to how we should live. Gold!

But all of this is predicated on our willingness to equip ourselves with the right tools and tune in on the right frequencies. If we try to take shortcuts, we compromise our connections and negate our capacity to communicate – either effectively, or at all.

Do you copy?