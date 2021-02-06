SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Dodging the proverbial bullet

"It's wise to avoid danger - like the plague!" And like the Covid virus we could add now - to bring the saying into a contemporary context!

Most people would agree with that view - with the possible exception of thrill-seekers and adventurers.

But it was not thrill-seeking, nor the lure of adventure that took the crew of a B-17 bomber towards Germany one dark night during the Second World War. Much as they would have liked to avoid the horrific danger posed by Nazi anti-aircraft guns, these gallant men were fighting for the freedom of millions of others.

"The Fall of Fortresses" - a book by Elmer Bendiner - describes what happened to the crew on this particular night.

Over the German city of Kassel, the B-17 ran headlong into a barrage of anti-aircraft fire. Bendiner stated that this was not unusual, but on this particular occasion one of the plane's fuel tanks was pierced by a 20mm shell. The resulting explosion should have torn the wing off and sealed the fate of all its occupants. But, unbelievably, nothing happened!

It was a miracle! There was no explosion - no fire - and no death-spiral. The aircraft just kept on flying - and returned it's grateful crew safely back to base.

The following morning, the pilot hurried into the aircraft workshop to ask the crew-chief if he could have the offending shell - as a souvenir of their unbelievable luck. And that was when he learnt that it wasn't just one shell that had pierced the aircraft's fuel tanks - the engineers had found and removed eleven shells!

Yes, eleven shells had penetrated those vulnerable fuels tanks - and none had exploded!

It was astonishing! Just one shell would have been sufficient to blast the aircraft out of the sky!

But, wait! There's more! That's right, the story didn't end there: The pilot was also told that the shells the mechanics had removed had then been carefully packed and sent to explosive experts to be defused. But when the shells were opened up, they were empty. There was no sign of any explosive charge. They were as clean as a whistle - and just as harmless.



Empty? Well, not all of them. Inside one of the shells was a carefully rolled piece of paper. On it was a note - scrawled in a foreign language. Further investigations revealed it to be the Czech language. The Intelligence people then scoured the base for someone who could read Czech. Eventually, they found a man from that Nazi-occupied country who could decipher the message. Translated, the note read: "This is all we can do for you now."

This is all we can do for you now!



Sometimes, we simply run out of options. It's not possible for us to avoid all the curved balls that life throws at us. And that's when we need the love and support of others to see us through. The dangers we face may, or may not, be of our own making. We cannot control every circumstance that comes our way, but we often make poor decisions. Results can range from the uncomfortable to the catastrophic.

That's why God sent Jesus into the world. It's just as if He wrote that note for Jesus to deliver: "This is all we can do for you now!"

John sums it up in his gospel: "God loved the world so much that he gave us His only son, so that whoever believes in him will be safe!"

That's the only way to dodge the proverbial bullet! That's the way of salvation!