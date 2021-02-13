SPIRITUAL MATTERS: A Personal Word

When life gets busy, we don't always make room for everything that's important. Speaking personally, I seem to be able to fill my days with a multitude of pursuits that compete with one another for priority.

But interestingly, that changed recently. As a retired Uniting Church minister, the opportunity arose to take up a 4-month supply ministry on Norfolk Island; a challenge too good to refuse.

And what a blessing! What welcoming and friendly people we've encountered; what a great faith community to work with; what stunning natural beauty we've discovered; and what a great climate!

As a bonus, I've found that many of the things that had been pre-occupying me and competing for my time, have temporarily disappeared. allowing me more time to read books.

I'm not talking here about technical books so much as lighter reading: Things like biographies, historical novels and books of pure fiction.

Reading is so pleasurable! I'm sure we all remember reading stories aloud to our children and grandchildren and enjoying the wonder on their young faces as the story unfolds and the wonder-full text comes alive.

Well, many years ago, a leading British actor, widely known for the clarity of his speech, was asked to read something to entertain his guests. He agreed - and at that point an elderly clergyman invited him to recite the twenty-third Psalm from the bible. The actor agreed, but only on condition that the clergyman would do the same. This took the kindly minister by surprise as he never thought of himself as an orator…...and to follow such an accomplished actor…! But he accepted.

The great actor began impressively. "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want…" His voice and his intonation were perfect; the delivery faultless; the wordsmith held his audience spell bound with his skill. As he finished, a burst of spontaneous applause erupted.

Then, as it died away, the old clergyman rose to his feet: "The Lord is my shepherd" he began. His voice betrayed his years; his intonation was not perfect; and when he finished, there was no thunderous applause. There was, however, not a dry eye in the room - and many heads were bowed devoutly.

The celebrated actor again rose to his feet. His voice shook as he laid a respectful hand upon the shoulder of the old clergyman: "I reached your eyes and ears, my friends" he said gently. "But this man has touched your hearts. The difference is just this: "I know the Twenty-third Psalm; but he knows the Shepherd".

Yes, the text had come powerfully alive because the old man spoke from his heart; spoke out of love for his Shepherd, the Lord God. The depth of that love was reflected in the way he expressed the Word.

It's my profound hope that our technology-obsessed generation will re-discover the rich rewards that can be reaped from well-written books.

And the best book of all is the Bible. Indeed, the Bible was the obvious choice for Gutenberg as his new invention, the printing press, rolled for the first time in 1436.

The Word of God is the pre-eminent written word - translated into countless languages the world over and consistently at the very top of the best-seller lists from that day to this.

Let's always make time to read it, for its divine message of hope-wrapped love is not only heart-warming - but timeless and life-giving!

(Rev.) Chris Sparks