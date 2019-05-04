SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Prayer break relieves stress

WALKING a dog is fun. And a younger dog, full of life and energy compels one to walk quickly - thus value-adding through exercise.

Paul Railton of Consett, England, couldn't see the value of personal exercise as clearly as he saw value in exercise for his dog. Dubbed by some as the laziest man in the world, Paul became embroiled in legal difficulties when he was reported to the authorities by a cyclist who saw him "walking” his dog by driving slowly along holding the leash out of the car window. Upon investigation, Railton admitted it "was a silly thing to do and that there was an element of laziness” involved.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of "not being in proper control of a vehicle”, was fined 66 pounds and lost his driver's licence for six months.

Reviewing this story, a Christian author later wrote: "As our society moves further and further away from valuing hard work, we're seeing a rise in laziness. This disease is undermining not just the foundations of our nation, but is striking at the church as well. It's always easy to justify taking it easy. While there is a place for rest - following the pattern God established at the beginning of Creation by resting on the seventh day - few in our age are suffering from overwork. Instead too many continually hit the snooze button and waste their lives through laziness.”

That's just one side of the proverbial coin. I've been noticing the other side of late - no doubt stimulated by the frenetic pace of the electioneering teams (politicians and journalists) criss-crossing the country in the lead-up to the Federal Election.

But it's not just that. I've also been acutely aware of the stresses people in the general workforce are under. Needing specialist services to complete the fit-out and registration of our motor-home, I've felt a little uncomfortable at times adding to the workloads of those who are clearly under immense pressures with the volume and demands of the work already on their books.

It seems there are many people representing both ends of the work spectrum.

Those who - for one reason or another - could and should do more, and those who are unfairly stressed because they have too much to do.

Would that we could all occupy the middle ground, enjoying the rewards of a fruitful and joyful life free of the stresses of both under and overwork.

These extremes also exist in the church.

I know many pastors, ministers and priests who have burnt out with the workloads they've embraced or had forced upon them. It used to be said that the clergy only worked on Sundays. Not true of course - but it did provoke a laugh.

What of our supreme model - Jesus? Well, once again we see just how it's possible to manage the demands of life by examining his ministry.

We see that he worked tirelessly - often teaching the spiritually hungry crowds well into the night.

We see how he was always ready to respond to constant demands to heal the sick and disabled.

But we also note that he recognised when he needed rest and refreshment in prayer - seeking those quiet places where he could relax, pray and re-focus.

So once again, we can gain insight into successful living by studying the life and ministry of Jesus.