SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Strong foundations key to stability

"The wise man built his house….."

Jesus' illustration wasn't quite right!

Now, before I duck for cover in order to avoid the rotten eggs and squishy tomatoes that may be coming my way, I need to explain! And to do that, I'm going to draw attention to the amazing work of a great architect.

Years ago, Frank Lloyd Wright was given the impossible task of building the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

No comparable construction job had ever been undertaken before. He had to think outside of the proverbial box.

Acutely aware Japan was a land living on the knife-edge of danger from earthquakes and severe tremors, with infinite patience he agonised over plans for the huge building - aware he had to factor in the effect of the instability lurking underground.

After carefully researching and constantly reviewing the situation, he realised there was nothing he could do to stabilise the ground upon which the hotel was to be constructed. What he'd discovered was that three metres below the surface lay an 18 metre bed of soft mud. He could do nothing to alter this unpalatable fact.

But his fertile brain stayed on the job - and soon an answer began to take form. "Why not float the great structure on this bed of mud?" he reasoned. "Make it absorb the shock of the earthquake?"

So he set to work to incorporate this idea into the design for the immense building.

After four years of work, amid the ridicule and scepticism of onlookers, the challenging structure took shape - rising majestically towards the heavens.

Once completed it was, of course, not possible to test the strength and integrity of its design - until the day an intense earthquake rocked Tokyo. The worst in fifty-two years hit the city, causing desolation to the houses and buildings all around.

But the Imperial Hotel stood, because it was flexible enough to ride out those destructive tremors.

Frank Lloyd Wright's expertise and confidence were proven.

So what has this to do with an illustration Jesus used? Well, even in Sunday School we learnt from the scriptures how Jesus applauded a wise man who built his house on rock, and when a great storm came, it stood firm. On the other hand, Jesus pointed to a man who he said was foolish for building his house upon sand. When a mighty storm hit, that house was destroyed because its foundations weren't strong enough to withstand the onslaught.

But Jesus was a man of his time, and today, we find whole suburbs built on sand - because we have learnt that a reinforced concrete slab can 'float' on sand by spreading its weight evenly across its footprint.

However, the point Jesus was making is surely valid. Nothing built on an unstable foundation will ultimately survive a massive trauma.

And what of our own lives? How strong are the foundations we have built? How resilient are we to absorb the shocks of disappointments and grief and failed relationships and physical illness that habitually come our way? Are we able to ride these waves of challenge with confidence?

The love of God in Jesus is the only solid rock we can trust to save us from crashing and burning in this troubled life. Not only that, but his steady hand leads us into another realm altogether: Eternity!