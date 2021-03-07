SPIRITUAL MATTERS: The light that delights

It wasn’t morning! I blinked hard and focused on the subtle red glow of the numbers on the bedside clock. Yes. There was a 4, a colon, and a 1 and a 3! I was right. The soft light that had displaced the normal darkness of the bedroom couldn’t be the first light of day.

I climbed out of bed to investigate. Walking down the hallway, I could see a much brighter light in the dining room. Now my sleep-addled brain began to focus and quickly answered my unspoken question: it was the moon!

I reached the window, and stood spellbound at the sight of that glorious glowing globe, high in the sky, framed between two palm trees where it seemed to kiss the very top of a towering Norfolk pine. In the foreground, an open paddock was complicit in this overt light display by providing a pathway for the soft glow to spill magic through the windows of our home. The thought crossed my mind that it must have been a similar scene that inspired Beethoven to write his celebrated Moonlight Sonata.

Could I capture this full-moon in all its magnificence? I’d never had much success in the past. The splendid image captured so perfectly by the naked eye has always appeared reluctant to paste itself onto any celluloid or microchip wielded by these inexpert hands.

Nevertheless, I picked up my phone and began juggling with the settings – taking shot after shot – until I realised that I’d actually snared a nicely focused image. A professional photographer might disagree – but then, he or she, would have access to the most sophisticated camera gear known to man. I had to make do with a humble, multipurpose electronic device that happened to be lying around at the time!

But I was stoked. I had a reasonable record of what had delighted me so profoundly at that unearthly hour of the morning!

I remembered the words of Jesus: “I am the light of the world”. And this analogy appeared not only brilliant, but accurate to the nth degree!

Before electricity changed the way we live, the humble lantern ruled the roost as the best option for those venturing out after dark. At that time, a tight-fisted old farmer noticed that the boy he’d employed to work on the farm would take a lit lantern with him when he went out in the evening with his girlfriend. Bailing him up one morning, he berated him for wasting precious fuel-oil. “When I went out a-courtin‘” he exclaimed, “I never carried one of them things. I always went in the dark!”

“Yes,” the young lad answered with a wry grin. “But look what you got!”

Light is essential if we are to see clearly and not fumble around half-guessing where we are or in which direction we need to go. That’s why the description of Jesus as the light of the world is so apt. He shows us the way to the Father. He lights the path to eternal life. He acts as a lighthouse to warn us of danger. And he dispels the gloom and darkness around us so that we feel secure, and confident that we’re travelling in the right direction. At the same time, we’re able to enjoy the sheer beauty that emanates from God’s holy presence, focused and captured in Jesus, our Lord and Saviour.