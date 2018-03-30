SPIRITUAL MATTERS: The most joyous celebration on Earth

MY AUNT Betty died in the UK yesterday. Hardly anyone would know about that. Five weeks ago the great evangelist Billy Graham died at the age of 99. The news of his death reverberated around the world and left millions of people feeling bereft.

Death is inevitable and is something we must all face. But it always makes an impact - large or small - for it stimulates chords of affection and highly significant memories.

Death in tragic circumstances is particularly hard to accept and deal with. And that was true for the disciples of Jesus as they went to ground following the cruel, unjustified execution of Jesus on that ignominious cross. They were devastated. Their whole world seemed to collapse.

But as history attests, it was but a momentary hiccup in the greatest life-changing event the world has ever known. As dawn broke on the second morning of their misery, incredible news arrived at their door. Something had happened that was inconceivable. Just as the sun burst from the rim of the horizon to announce another bright day, so the pall of darkness and despair that had gripped this small band of dedicated disciples dissipated on a blinding flash of hope as they received the news that Jesus' body was no longer lying in the cold tomb in which he'd been placed. Suddenly, the pennies began dropping!

Finally they began to make sense of puzzling aspects of their Master's teaching during those previous three years.

Jesus had spoken of resurrection; of life beyond death; of a heaven and a hell; of the ultimate defeat of what we all fear - death. Now it was happening.

The world would never be the same again. Death had been conquered. A new and glorious reality had burst upon the world bringing hope, joy and expectation that would transform the lives of millions from that day to this.

And that is precisely what has happened. Nothing can change that. Nothing!

This Easter event has eclipsed every joyful celebration the world has ever known.

It has affected the lives of more people than any other. For those who embrace its reality by responding to the unparalleled outpouring of Divine Love, Easter is the source of the greatest joy and greatest celebration - ever!

The noted British minister, W. E. Sangster, began to lose his voice and mobility in the mid-1950s. He had contracted a disease that caused progressive muscular atrophy.

He recognised the end was near, so he threw himself into writing and praying. In the midst of his suffering he pleaded: "Let me stay in the struggle, Lord. I don't mind if I can no longer be a general, but give me just a regiment to lead.”

Sangster's voice eventually failed completely, and his legs became useless.

On Easter morning, just a few weeks before his death, he took a pen and shakily wrote his daughter a letter.

In it he said: "It is terrible to wake up on Easter morning and have no voice with which to shout 'He is risen!' But it would be still more terrible to have a voice - and not want to shout.”