SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Total package, wrapped in love

SOME things just don't make sense. In the aftermath of the general election, I'm sure there were many people not only surprised, but devastated by the turn of events. But then again, there appear to be more for whom the result was not so unexpected.

Making sense of things is subjective. While our minds were created to think logically, our feelings and emotions come into play and it's all too easy to lose our way in the complexities of life.

I love poetry in its simplest, rhyming form and can hardly stop the tears rolling down my face as a good bush poet, like our own Bill Kearns, rolls out his outrageously funny stories in clever rhyme.

But I run the danger of over-analysing poetry when it's expressed in prose form, even though it can be beautifully and artistically expressed.

So what makes poetry move us? And in similar vein, what makes a great song tug at our emotional heartstrings?

I've just stumbled across a song that has me enthralled. It's by no means new, and research reveals that millions have already been moved by it.

It's one of a select number of power ballads by Leona Lewis that I really love. Songs such as Footprints in the Sand and The First Time Ever I Saw Your face. But this new discovery (for me) is her rendition of a song originally recorded by the Irish group, Snow Patrol, entitled Run. I've played it over and over again and each time, been enthralled by the experience. The passion, the clarity and the sensitivity of her voice move me. So too the outstanding musical rhythms, tones and progressions. Magnificent!

However, as with many modern songs, the lines and adjoining phrases don't always make sense in relation to their neighbours. The flow of ideas can seem somewhat disjointed and unrelated.

The interesting thing is that this appears not to impact the level of enjoyment it delivers, for it's the whole package that grips and can leave one quite breathless. Many modern Christian songs are exactly the same - random thoughts and phrases strung together but with a great soundtrack that really touches the heart.

There's a danger in over-thinking or over-analysing a poem or a song. And it occurs to me this is precisely the problem that can arise in the spiritual realm.

The message of God's love, from the creation of the world to where we find ourselves today, really is consistent. It's a thread of discovery and triumph, and a fantastic story of the intervention of grace in a world spoilt by the self-serving machinations of those who love the power of lording it over others.

Clearly, there are things we fail to understand. The scriptural record of God's dealings with his world can appear a little disjointed at times. But by over-analysing things we run the risk of throwing the poor baby out with the bathwater.

Perhaps we just need to relax and bask in the warmth of the total experience of God's love and grace, rather than find fault with the narrative. His gift for you - for me - really is a total package. Wrapped in love.