SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Words may fail but love prospers

MERE words can leave us impoverished.

That may appear a funny thing for me to say when one of the great pleasures I derive from life is writing stuff I pray may be helpful to others as we journey together through the complexities of contemporary life.

But the context for this statement is my attempt to convey in words what was happening in a video, sent to me by a good friend.

It was extremely moving and powerfully compelling.

Dolphins are beautiful creatures and probably more intelligent than we may think.

Well, in the video, some divers entered the dolphin's natural habitat to film some mantra rays.

While that was happening, a bottlenose dolphin showed up and began swimming in slow lazy circles around the men.

As they watched, it became apparent that one of the dolphin's fins wasn't moving.

It was rigid and useless.

Then as the dolphin swam close to the divers, they spotted a large fish-hook embedded in the animal's fin.

One of the divers produced a knife and as the dolphin brushed up against him, he carefully extracted the hook.

But the hook was still attached to a long length of fishing line wrapped tightly around the fin.

So the diver began the delicate task of cutting away the nylon line as the dolphin continued to swim slowly around the man.

His painstaking work was finally rewarded.

All of the entangled line had been removed, and the fin was free to move.

The divers waved goodbye, and the graceful animal flicked its tail and swam away.

What's so astonishing, and utterly moving in this story, is the way the dolphin turned to these humans for help, and the amazing patience it displayed during the procedure.

Speaking of words and descriptions, while we may struggle at times to describe to somebody else something that is incredibly beautiful or significant - like the spectacular colours of a sunrise or sunset, or an amazing vista viewed from a high lookout - there are words that can really do the job, and hit the spot for us.

Words of praise and encouragement are incredibly important to most of us.

But the most obvious example of the power and effectiveness of words is the use of the simple phrase "I love you” - uttered with fervent sincerity by one lover to another

The early history of God's people has a recurrent theme.

Time and time again God finds ways to tell them He loves them.

And time after time they ignore him.

But God never gives up. Finally He determined that nothing less than the love-offering of His own son Jesus would suffice to get the message through. Words had failed. Acts of love had been ignored. The final solution lay in a combination of both - words of love and encouragement by Jesus together with a demonstration of utter grace and forgiveness, manifest in the supreme sacrifice of His own son.

Like the dolphin, turning in faith and belief to those divers, it behoves us to recognise where our salvation lies. We may find it hard to understand or describe how grace works, and struggle to verbalise our response. But our inadequacies are overlooked by God. All He desires is our willingness to connect with Him by responding in simple, yet sincere ways - in word and action - to the love He offers so unconditionally.