Spiro remembered among the trees with Brinos

REMEMBERED: Forestry Corporation of NSW CEO Nick Roberts, Brino Notaras's daughter Marina Fahey, Spiro Notaras's sons John and Paul Notaras and Notaras and Sons general manager Donna Layton at the Glenugie State Forest rest area.

ALL THEIR lives, Spiro and Brinos loved their timber, and spent more than half a century working together in timber industry, so it's only fitting the two of them are now together again amongst the trees of Glenugie State Forest.

A memorial was unveiled this morning in a ceremony to rename a revamped rest area at Glenugie on the Pacfic Hwy, a tribute to the passion of the Notaras brothers.

Spiro's eldest son John said the entire family was pleased to see Spiro remembered alongside his brother.

"Spiro really worked hard to get this underway when Brinos passed away, I remember him spending a lot of time working with forestry and RMS to get this rest area underway, and it's fitting they should be together here," he said.

"They spent more than 50 years together in the industry, and no matter what it looked like from the outside, they appeared to bicker but that was how they made decisions, and they made some great decisions.

"Underneath it all, they really loved each other, and you couldn't stay together for that long if you didn't love each other, so it's great for them to be together, to be remembered on this site.

"It's appropriate that he gets remembered amongst the trees. The trees is where his life was. He had other loves but really the trees were the things that kept him going. He will live on and Brinos will live on through our memories. They'll be here forever as long as we remember them."

NEVER FORGOTTEN: J Notaras and Sons general manager Donna Layton, Spiro's children John, Suzy and Paul Notaras, Brino Notaras's daughter Marina Fahey and Forestry Corp of NSW CEO Nick Roberts commemorate Spiro at the Glenugie Rest Area. Jarrard Potter

Forestry Corporation of NSW CEO Nick Roberts said the rest area was a fitting location to remember the much loved brothers.

"We first established the memorial in Glenugie State Forest following the passing of Brinos in 2005," he said.

"After Spiro sadly passed away last year, we wanted to show our respects, so we have spruced up the rest area and memorial to acknowledge the contribution both brothers made to the local timber industry."