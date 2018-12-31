Splash and dash time at Brooms Head Family Fun Day

IT'S ON: Tyreece Kapeen, Brian Quinlan-Randall and Raeyah Kapeen (middle left) race to a win in the open boat race at the Brooms Head Family Fun Day.

IF YOU'RE looking to get the new year started on the right foot, the annual Brooms Head Family Fun Day is the place to do it.

Dust off the excesses of the night before and join in with some excitement by the beach.

There will be a multitude of races, including sprints, distance, family relay, beach boat races, sandbag races, water-carrying, tug-of-war and the only place in Australia where you can compete at tossing a broom head in Brooms Head.

There will market stalls in the park, with food and refreshments available on the day.

This event is run in collaboration with Wires, Gulmarrad Bush Fire Brigade, Lions and Lower Clarence Rugby League Club.

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a top of 29C and sunny weather for New Year's Day, the beach will be the perfect place to begin 2019.

After the morning activity at Brooms Head, you can finish the first day of the year on a high at Yamba at the Twilight Street Markets.

There will be plenty of market stalls featuring Rotary's chocolate wheel, plus jewellery, clothing, arts and crafts, purchase hot and cold foods, buy fresh produce and gourmet products and cool down with a drink.

The markets are organised by the Rotary Club of Yamba.

A gold coin donation to both events would be appreciated.