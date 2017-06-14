Sponsor helps build festival craft section

SPAR Maclean has been announced as the new sponsors for the Craft section of the Clarence River Arts Festival, which will be held over the weekend of July 7-9 at the Maclean Showground.

First time craft steward Alison Merrin said she was hoping to develop the section by increasing entries and making it a bigger part of the festival.

"I encourage people to enter as the feeling of seeing your lovingly crafted piece on display will give a real buzz,” she said.

"Having entered for the first time last year with an array of knitted cakes and then observing the children looking and talking about them was such a thrill.”

There are no restrictions on medium used in this section, but items are restricted to one metre in any direction. Craft as a category is largely defined by an item having a function, made from a variety of skills and useful/decorative objects made totally by hand or by using simple tools. The type of works that can be entered are knitting, crochet, scrapbooking, papercraft, model making and similar.

For further information, please contact Alison at info@ferrypark.org

Entry forms can be downloaded from: clarenceriverartsfestival.com.au or picked up in person from Ferry Park Gallery, Maclean.

Please not the closing date for entries in this section is Friday June 30.