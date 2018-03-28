Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner.
LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner.
Cricket

Life’s (not so) Good for Warner: Sponsor wields axe

by AAP with staff writers
28th Mar 2018 3:18 PM

ELECTRONICS giant LG has dropped sacked Australian vice-captain David Warner following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa.

It was confirmed on Wednesday its brand ambassador, who signed in November 2014, would not have his contract renewed.

The electronics company's OLED TVs were spruiked so heavily by the opening batsman in the past year the ads were parodied by fans.

"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks, and in light of recent events we have decided not to renew our partnership," the company said in a statement.

"LG Australia will always look to work with ambassadors that share our core brand values and we take these relationships incredibly seriously to ensure we put our customers, employees and stakeholders first."

It comes as a fresh blow to Warner, who has been sent home over his role in the controversy and is facing accusations of "going rogue" from his teammates in the wake of the scandal.

ball tampering cricket david warner lg sandpapergate sponsor
Seafood stores set for busy Good Friday

Seafood stores set for busy Good Friday

News LOOKING for the catch of the day ahead of Good Friday? Here is where you can get fresh seafood for Easter

Cochrane: I did not have the support of the club

Cochrane: I did not have the support of the club

Rugby League EVAN Cochrane talks after walking out on the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Meningococcal: What you need to know

Health There have been two confirmed cases in the Clarence Valley this year

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Byron beating: Naked unarmed teen ‘took swing’ at police

Crime Officer said he hit boy with baton in attempt to restrain him.

Local Partners