Spooky fun run helps out Cowper school

ALL SMILES: Charlotte Bennett and Tashie Piper enjoyed dressing up for their Cowper Public School fun run. ABOVE: Corey Cooper-Davis got in the spirit with his costume.

ALL SMILES: Charlotte Bennett and Tashie Piper enjoyed dressing up for their Cowper Public School fun run. ABOVE: Corey Cooper-Davis got in the spirit with his costume. Jarrard Potter

EVERY Friday, the students of Cowper Public School run from their front gate to the Cowper bus memorial and back as part of their health program, but yesterday's run was a little different.

The school got into the spirit of Friday the 13th, with spooky costumes part of their fun run to help raise money for a new oven for the school's canteen.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Cowper Public School P&C vice-president Sherrie Piper came up with the idea to host the fundraising fun run.

"The idea came from when I went to high school. We used to have the fun run when we had cross-country, and the kids loved it,” she said.

"I saw something online about organising a fun run so I signed the school up. It's through Australian Fundraising, so they have fun runs, read-a-thons, spell-a-thons, that sort of thing, so we decided to sign up.

"We were able to raise $2118.45 for the school, which was fantastic.”

Ms Piper said the school could have chosen any day to hold their fun run, but Friday the 13th sounded like a fun date.

"It gave the kids the chance to dress up and it makes it more fun for them,” she said.

"They love it, and a lot of them got into the spirit with their costumes, which was great. Any excuse to dress up and have some fun.

"They do the run every Friday as part of their fitness program, and they get timed and they try and beat their own times.

"This week was a bit more fun, though, as they got some prizes and certificates and ice blocks and they got to dress up.”

Ms Piper said the money would go towards buying a new oven for the school's canteen.

"The kids in the kitchen use it as well, they do cooking each Wednesday,” she said.

"We'll also have a bit more money for books and things like that too.”