Sport legend holds court at Yamba

HOLDING COURT: Ken Rosewall is interviewed at the Legends of Sport fundraising dinner at the Yamba Shores Tavern.

HOLDING COURT: Ken Rosewall is interviewed at the Legends of Sport fundraising dinner at the Yamba Shores Tavern. Adam Hourigan

FROM the 1950s to the 1970s, Ken Rosewall dominated the courts of the amateur and professional tennis world, and on Saturday night, he held court to a captivated audience in Yamba.

The former number one player was the guest of honour at a Legends of Sport dinner at Yamba Shores Tavern.

The event raised funds for the Clarence Valley Triathlon Club and Smiling for Smiddy that has raised more than $11million for cancer research through Mater Foundation.

Tavern owner Matt Muir has participated in the past four Smiling for Smiddy rides, the last one a five-day course through Tasmania. He showed the 80-strong crowd a video and presentation of their ride, as well as a presentation on the local triathlon club.

"It's a really good mix because Smiling for Smiddy was founded in honour of triathlete Adam Smiddy,” he said.

The highlight of the night was when the guest of honour took the stage and held court for more than 20 minutes answering questions from Alan Jurd from the tennis association.

Mr Muir said he explained everything about the turmoil of tennis moving from an amateur to professional sport, the differences in equipment and also passed comment on the current Australian tennis, on and off the court.

Rosewall was ranked among the top 20 amateur or professional players every year from 1952 through 1977.