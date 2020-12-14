SPORT RESULTS: Latest news from Clarence sporting clubs

ARCHERY

Grafton

RESULTS of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, December 8 and 10.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Noah Shepherd 191 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 189 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 185 (Senior Sighted), Greg Parkes 160 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 157 (Junior Sighted), Eric Parkes 133 (Junior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 126 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 121 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Wayne Revell 113 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Heath Revell 86 (Cub Sighted), Toby Revell 74 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 69 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 62 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 292 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 286 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 281 (Senior Sighted), Luke Skinner 278 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 234 (Junior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 203 (5 X's)(Senior Longbow), Merv Kerrison 203 (2 X's)(Senior Sighted Recurve), Jeff Thompson 181 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 177 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 162 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 146 (Senior Longbow), Dylan Cartledge 60 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Matt West 41 (Traditional Recurve Beginner). Score out of 200: Shania Grant 175 (Junior Sighted), Jared McAlpine 77 (Junior Traditional Recurve).

Outdoor Archery has closed down for the year and will resume on Sunday, January th 2021 with a A.B.A. 3+1 arrow (Paper) round.

Indoor Archery will close down after next week's rounds (Tuesday 15 and Thursday 17) and will resume on Tuesday January 19 and Thursday 21 2021.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St Grafton on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

-Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton

GRAFTON Bridge Club members played two intra-club matches this week on the internet. Winners on Tuesday December 8 were Jenny and Geoff Sharpe. Dawn Rapley and Helen Hearnshaw were second and Bob Northam and Helen Niland were third. Thursday winners were Kerry Harding and Heather Brown. Denise Llewellyn and Ian Huxley were second and Jenny Sharpe and Geoff Hiatt third.

CROQUET

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was our first rather sudden "Twilight Croquet" game for the year and on a beautiful evening the winning teams were Margaret/Leigh, Genny/Ray, Beryl/Jim, Rhonda/Margaret, Toni/Fay, Genny/Jim, Rhonda/Clare, Toni/Rosemary. When they weren't comparing scars John and Mal were vocal in the gallery. Our last game this year is on December 23 and we start back on January 13 2021. We would like to thank CEO Phil Boughton, president Ian Lauder and club staff who juggled very difficult restrictions and conditions to keep the club operating due to the coronavirus pandemic. We also want to thank greenkeeper Graeme Brown along with Nathan and Tony who give us wonderful support and keep the greens and grounds a picture. We cannot forget to thank the Godfather John and the all singing, all dancing Godmother Fay Church who put so much into our croquet club, thanks guys.

Join us on Wednesdays, arrive 6pm if you want to accompany us for early dinner in the Norfolk Bistro, if not we hit off at 7pm and play until 9pm. New members and visitors welcome, flat soled shoes are a must. All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of Golf Croquet or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo!

-Graham Schubert

FISHING

Lawrence

THE Lawrence Fishing Club held their outing on November 5 and 6, this was our first outing since March due to the COVID restrictions and was also the start of our yearly competition.

Fifteen members fished estuary and ten weighed in a total of 10.04kg which consisted of five bream, five flathead, two whiting, one bass and one perch.

One member fished deep sea weighing in a total of 3.23kg consisting of one parrot fish and one jewfish.

It was great to catch up with the members who were able to come and many thanks to all the helpers.

Ben Geide was named Lawrence Fishing Club's deep sea winner at their latest outing.

Estuary winners were Steve King and Maureen King, Secret Weight - Jen Wells, Member's Draw - Gray Davis (who wasn't at the weigh-in) Deep Sea Winner - Ben Geide.

Members Raffle was won by Bev and Terry Mitchell.

Our next outing is to be held on February 6-7 2021.

Merry Christmas and a happy New Year to you all.

Don't forget to check out our Facebook page.

-Lyn Morgan

GOLF

Grafton

GDGC TUESDAY MEN'S RESULTS

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Date: 8/12/2020

Starters: 92

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Terry Brooks 40pts

1st Runner up Jackson Wright 38pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Doug Clark 38pts c/b

Nearest the Pin Sponsor:

2GF/104.7 6th Ron Hulm 261cm

GDGC 9th Matt Dougherty 960cm

2GF/104.7 10th Terry Brooks 42cm

GDGC 13th Michael Gane 250cm

Ball Run down 33pts c/b

GDGC TUESDAY VETERAN'S RESULTS

Date: 8/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 85

Sponsor: GDGC

Winner: Terry Brooks 40pts

Runner Up: Doug Clark 38pts c/b

2nd Runner Up: Michael skipper 38pts

NTP

1st Clarence Valley Sheds David Morgan 160cm

4th Terry Brooks 295cm

14th Neil Hayward 186cm

17th Clarence Valley sheds AJ Pidcock 328cm

Ball Run Down: TBA

GDGC THURSDAY MEN'S COMPETITION RESULTS

Date: 10/12/2020

Event: 18 Hole Stableford

Sponsored by: GDGC

Starters: 44

Winner: Chris Wheelahan 43 pts

Runner-up: Matt Katon 41pts c/b

2nd R/up Mark Robson 41pts

NTP's sponsored by: Dougherty Property

1st Geoff Crispin 89cm

6th Paul Harvison 628cm

10th Ray Evans 108cm

17th Ron Hulm 257cm

Pro Balls: 35pts c/b

LAWN BOWLS

Yamba

LAST week was filled with bowls, bowls and more bowls as two championships were decided, two tournaments held, a donation made to the Leukaemia Foundation and preparations made for the Annual Presentation and Awards Night.

The Consistency Singles Championships, the penultimate club championship for the year, was completed with the semi-finals between Dave Atkinson and Cliffe Vagg, and Jim Johnson against Ian Parker contested on Tuesday and the final on Wednesday. Cliffe and Dave had a great tussle until Cliffe managed to secure a small but significant lead which he held to the conclusion, winning by 159 to 126. Ian Parker proved too good on the day against Jim taking the semi-final by 150 to 115. The final was an extremely high calibre game, that had all watching totally enthralled, Ian and Cliffe certainly proved to be worthy finalists. However, it was Ian who managed maintained his form from the semi-final to break the early deadlock and take the title by 150 to 120.

2020 Consistency Singles Champion: Ian Parker

The final club championship of the year, the Mixed Pairs, also concluded during the week. The semi-finals featured Julie Coulter and Peter Forrester against the team of Gail Lindsey and Trevor Bardsley while Cathryn Aitchison and Alan Abbott confronted Joan Scadden and Graham Meany. In two outstanding contests where the result was in the balance until the final bowl, it was Julie and Peter who prevailed against Gail and Trevor by 18 shots to 15; and Cathryn and Alan who overcame a slow start to conquer Joan and Graham by 22 shots to 20. The final again proved to be a titanic tussle however Julie and Peter appeared to have all the answers. Julie led brilliantly to set up an impressive 21 to eight win.

2020 Mixed Pairs Champions: Julie Coulter and Peter Forrester

The weekend was filled with tournament lawn bowls with the Raine and Horne Yamba 2020 Bob Ware Memorial Triples men's event held on Saturday and the 2020 Yamba Mixed Pairs tournament on Sunday. Both events attracted a large quality field of teams with 102 bowlers hitting the greens on Saturday and 72 on Sunday. The winners on Saturday had to endure three keenly contest rounds of two-bowl triples with nine sides entering the third round with two wins. Ultimately, it was the GDSC trio of Peter Gillespie, Keith Garner and Allan Knox who prevailed registering three wins, a total of 30 ends won and a total margin of 44 shots.

2020 Bob Ware Memorial Triples winners: Allan Knox, Keith Garner and Peter Gillespie (GDSC) with sponsor Denise Quick from Raine and Horne Yamba and Club President, Ian Lauder

Sunday saw 36 teams arrive at the club to contest the annual Yamba Mixed Pairs Tournament. Again, all teams ventured to the immaculate greens with dreams of securing the title and winners cheque. After two rounds of incredibly good bowls, ten sides went to the lunch break undefeated. However, the third round pitted several of the unbeaten sides against each other in a suitable climax to the tournament. Eventually, it was the husband-and-wife duo of Ray and Pauline Ryan from Maclean who prevailed taking the tournament with three wins, a total of 31 ends won and a final margin of 53 shots in a dominant performance. A great weekend was had by all involved and we wish to thank management, the greenkeeping staff, volunteers, bar staff and new catering supervisor, Bill Fenby, and his staff for a tremendous finale to our playing year.

2020 Yamba Mixed Pairs winners: Ray and Pauline Ryan with Club President, Ian Lauder

Men's social bowls will continue on Wednesday and Friday afternoons. All games commence at 1.00pm and nominations can be made by telephoning the Bowls Office on 6646 8669 prior to 11.30am on the intended day of play. Mixed/Open social bowls is now held on Thursday mornings commencing at 10am. This week the mixed/open social bowls will be preceded by the Bob McKibbin Memorial One Bowl Singles Challenge. $10 will cover the cost for both events. Names need to be entered by 8.30am.

Wednesday December 2:

Winners: Steve Cassidy and John McGovern

Runners Up: Phil Maddison and Chris Muldoon

Encouragement: Jim Stone and Steve Grodzki

Thursday December 3:

Winners: Barb Cross, Mark Bilton and Tom Cross

Friday December 4:

Winners: Allan Parker, Chris Gunning and Bob Gunning

Runners Up: Dave Wiseman and Richard Skippings

Encouragement: Allan Marr, Chris Muldoon and Jake McHutchison

-Don Freeman

SWIMMING

Grafton

CONSIDERING that it's a busy time of year members still arrived in good numbers for this week's competition.

Max Kroehnert was seen limbering up in the shallow end and we may even convince him to swim competitively again, but in the meantime he is happy to assist with timekeeping.

Mikayla O'Mahony also joined us for a swim - her first in many years and work permitting she promised to be back next week.

Being the publicity officer it is my job to keep members and the general public informed as to what is occurring and one incident tonight could not go without mention.

In one of the heats of the 30m freestyle all contestants dived in and headed for the black line. One swimmer however looked awfully confused as he was left for dead at the back of the field. It was only then that he realised he was doing breaststroke instead of freestyle. Never mind Chicko, we all have those moments occasionally.

Toni Ensbey was the only female in the 50m freestyle final and very doubtful as to her chances when she faced the opposition coming from Steve Donnelly, Damien O'Mahony, Richard Sear and Bruce Durrington.

With a very generous handicap Toni was first away but it didn't take the lads long to hunt her down and it was Steve, Marno and Richard in that order as they touched. Really bad luck for these boys as they all broke, Steve being particularly unlucky, breaking by .03.

Bruce was awarded the win and Toni although swimming a very slow time was given second place.

It was pleasing to see Sarah Dougherty making the final of the 30m freestyle. Joining her were Sharon Welch, Terry Marsh, Bruce and Tyler Durrington. On handicap the girls were away first and by putting in a strong effort, were the first to cross the line. However bad news awaited Sarah as a break of .44 was announced. Sharon was awarded the win with Bruce coming home in second place and Marshy in third.

Natalie Durrington, Damien O'Mahony, Terry Marsh, David Moon and Tyler Durrington were the finalists in the 30m B B & B.

David Moon gave away nine seconds handicap but still managed to cover the distance the quickest, just edging out Tyler. However a check on times had them both breaking and first place was given to Terry with Natalie taking second and Marno third.

-Toni Ensbey