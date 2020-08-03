SPORT RESULTS: Weekly round up of latest action

HERE'S the latest results from sporting clubs throughout the Clarence Valley.

ARCHERY

Grafton Indoor Archery

RESULTS of Indoor shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, July 28 and 30.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors.

Scores out of 200: (15mts) Wayne Revell 193 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 186 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 184 (Senior Sighted), Eliza-Rose Bullen 175 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 173 (with a Robin Hood)(Senior Sighted), Tahlia Grant 168 (Junior Sighted),

Jesse Shepherd 167 (Junior Sighted), Jason Bullen 164 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 158 (on count back)(Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 158 (Senior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 150 (Senior longbow), Warren Hutchinson 137 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Heath Revell 105 (Cub Sighted), Connor Delaforce 94 (Junior Sighted Beginner), Ethan McDonough 93 (Junior Sighted).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs.

Scores out of 300: (15mts) Nathan Kendell 293 (35 X's)(Senior Sighted), Steven Parker 293 (32 X's)(Senior Sighted), Rod Shorten 292 (Senior Sighted), Toby Revell 275 (Junior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 271 (Senior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 261 (Senior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 260 (Junior Sighted), Gordon Kelly 247 (Senior Bare Bow), Noah Shepherd 229 (Junior Sighted), Rayne Hartley 197 (Cub Sighted Beginner),Warren Hutchinson 192 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Alan Wilson 187 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 185 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Phil Adams 159 (Senior Traditional Recurve),Wayne Revell 126 (Senior Traditional Recurve). Scores out of 200: Mitchell Firth 113 (Senior Longbow), Kristy Pennell 64 (Senior Traditional Recurve Beginner). Score out of 100: Jared McAlpine 37 (Junior Bare Bow Beginner).

Next Outdoor shoot: (Paper A.B.A. 3+1 arrow) Sunday, August 2. Bawden's Bridge course. 10am Start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St, Grafton. The river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St.

Tuesday: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday: From 6pm.

Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

Jeff Thompson

BRIDGE

Grafton Bridge Club

MEMBERS continue to play bridge online, via Stepbridge.

On Tuesday, the top players for our club in the restricted tourney were Tess Bloomer and Tiny Betts, Jock McPherson and Nettie Bennett and Helen Niland and Bob Northam.

On Thursday, our tops were Helen Hearnshaw and Dawn Rapley, Tess and Tiny and Bob Northam and Neil Nagle.

It is interesting that of the 60 pairs playing from all over Australia, 10 pairs were from Grafton.

Geoff Hiatt

CROQUET

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a beautiful morning at the Bowlo with four courts set up and rearing to go, and that is what these winning players did in seven-point games: Susie M/Graham, Sue R/David, Genny/Ray, Pam/Andrew, Susie M/ Rosemary, Toni/Pam, David/Graham, Margaret/Genny, Peter/David, Ray/Steve, Diane/Clare.

We also had tight competition for the Sheriff's Badge with Andrew, Susie M and John running hoops.

David had a good day with the mallet as did Susie M (must be the golf coaching).

Ray and Graham had birthdays during the week.

We are starting to come into more pleasant weather so dust off the winter blues and come and join us for a game.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of "Golf Croquet" or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

Graham Schubert

GREYHOUNDS

Grafton Greyhound Racing Club

RESULTS Monday, July 27

Race 1: Ladbrokes Maiden 305m

1. Vicki Bonus - Evelyn Harris $2.80

2. El Roller $3.10

3. Vicmyster $6.00

Time: 18.09

Margins: Nose x ¾ Lengths

Race 2: Valley Protective Services 5th Grade 305m

1. Aster Valley - Desmond Winters $2.10

2. Badgers Delight $ 21.00

3. Miyazaki $8.50

Time 17.64

Margins 3 ¾ Lengths x 1 3 ¼ Lengths

Race 3: Ladbrokes Cash In 1-3 Wins 5th Grade 305m

1. Jimary Passion - Malcom Ross $2.00

2. Big Bro Tango $21.00

3. Daniela Walsh $8.00

Time: 17.48

Margins: 5 Lengths x Nose

Race 4: Raw Ability 0-1 Wins Mixed 480m

1. Royal Valley - Desmond Winters $3.30

2. Orara Ebony $12.00

3. Bokarm Bella $5.50

Time: 27.97

Margins: ¾ Lengths X 2 Length

Race 5: Ladbrokes Same Race Multi NG1 407m

1. Modified Trunk - Warren Kempshall $1.55

2. Magical Mia $6.00

3. Hootin' Annie $11.00

Time: 23.18

Margins: ¼ Lengths X 1 Length

Race 6: Ladbrokes Red Dog Bonus 1-4 Wins 407m

1. Jimary Star - Malcom Ross - $3.10

2. Slipping Away $3.60

3. Payment Time $ 5.00

Time: 23.21

Margins: ¾ Lengths x 3 ½ Length

Race 7: GDSC 4th /5th Grade 407m

1. Fernando Marks - Michael Landrigan $5.50

2. Boom Yah Bonus $2.00

3. Hidden Sniper $81.00

Time: 23.32

Margins: 1 length X 1 Length

Race 8: Village Green Hotel 4th /5th Grade 305m

1. Words Wrong - Trevor Rice $3.80

2. Star Helen $ 1.95

3. Kimsson $5.50

Time: 17.50

Margins: 1 ½ Lengths X 4 ¾ Lengths

Race 9: Ladbrokes Switch 4th /5th Grade 480

1. Dixie Louise - John Corrigan $3.40

2. Orara Charlotte $3.60

3. Baileys Banjo $8.00

Time: 27.61

Margins: 1 ¾ Lengths x 3 ½ Lengths

Race 10: Clarence Valley Sheds FFA 305m

1. Push Me - Benjamin Ellis $1.33

2. Kingsbrae Trevor $6.50

3. Axel Whelan $4.80

Time: 17.42

Margins: Nose x 3 1/4 Lengths

RUGBY UNION

Far North Coast Rugby Union

ROUND 3 RESULTS

Saturday, August 1

First Grade

Wollongbar Alstonville 71 (Josh Damen 3, Bodi Smith 2, Hamish Mould 2, Sam Jones, James Vidler, Louis Hollman, Daniel Damen, tries, Sam Kerry 8 conversions) d Grafton 22 (Michael Wright, Kyle Hancock, James Hughes, Dom Bullock tries, Kyle Hancock conversion). Half Time: Wollongbar 40 - Grafton 12.

Lennox Head 59 (Mick Muir, Martin McNamara, Lochie Creagh, Dylan McKissock, Sunny Sheather, Hayden Blair, Callum S Jones, Brad Lees, Kel Sheather tries, Berrick Barnes 7 conversions) d Casino 12 (Jayden Torrens, Jacob Dunn tries, Jayden Torrens conversion). Half Time: Lennox 24 - Casino 7.

Ballina 46 (Sam Giltrap 4, Nemani Matirewa 2, Ryan Hamilton, Nathan Groves tries, Sam Giltrap 6 conversions) d Casuarina Beach 26 (Mitch Planten, Kai George, Webb Lillis, Casey Calder tries, Vitori Buatava 3 conversions). Half Time: Casuarina 26 - Ballina 12.

Bangalow 40 (John Turagabeci 2, Blake Neilsen, Liam Mustchin, Will Latham, Vincent Quigley tries, Blake Neilsen 5 conversions) d Lismore 7 (Adam Rodd try, Jack Everingham conversion). Half Time: Bangalow 12 - Lismore 7.

Point Score: Wollongbar 15, Bangalow 13, Casuarina 11, Ballina 11, Lennox 11, Grafton 2, Casino 1, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Mullumbimby 44 d Lismore 12

Lennox 30 d Casino 0

Wollongbar 65 d Grafton 5

Ballina 17 d Casuarina 14

Under 18s

Casuarina 29 d Kyogle 5

Lismore 14 d Mullumbimby 5

Women's

Lennox 22 d Casino 0

Ballina 17 d Lismore 10

Evans River 17 v Wollongbar 5

Presidents Cup

Kyogle 18 d SCU 5

Evans River 31 d Richmond Range 29

Byron Bay 39 v Iluka 0