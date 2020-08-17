SPORT ROUND UP: Latest scores and results

ARCHERY

Grafton Outdoor Archery

RESULTS of Outdoor shoot: (Paper A.B.A. 3+1 arrow) held Sunday, August 16, at Bawden's Bridge course.

Scores out of 800: Wayne Revell 748 (Senior Sighted), Kerri-Anne Grant 740 (Senior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 694 (Junior Sighted), Jesse Shepherd 676 (Junior Sighted), Mitchell Firth 638 (Senior Longbow), Natalie Shepherd 636 (Senior Sighted), Alan Wilson 612 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Jeff Thompson 606 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Tahlia Grant 560 (Junior Sighted), Merv Kerrison 542 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Toby Revell 494 (Junior Sighted), Janelle Firth 412 (Senior Traditional Recurve Beginner), Krista Pennell 378 (Senior Traditional Recurve Beginner). Scores out of 400: (3 arrow round) Steve Porra 392 (Senior Sighted), Mark Dunn 370 (Senior Sighted), Warren Hutchinson 322 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ian Revell 318 (on count back)(Senior Sighted), Heath Revell 318 (Cub Sighted). Score out of 400: (1 arrow round) Ian Revell 220 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Next Outdoor shoot: (3D) Brought forward to Sunday, August 30, at Bawden's Bridge course, 10am start. Sausage sandwiches and drinks available.

Indoor Archery at 21 Turf St, Grafton, on the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesdays: From 6pm. Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursdays: From 6pm. Seniors, Juniors and anyone else who would like to come along.

-Jeff Thompson

CROQUET

Lawrence

TUESDAY - A good roll up on a beautiful morning. Ann and Carole played Karen and Kath to a couple of nail biting finishes, ending with a game each. Thank you Ann for a little help putting Kath through the hoop, actually you were on the other team. All in good fun. When the wind came up we all retired for morning tea but like true croquet tragics eight hearty soles braved the wind to continue play after the break.

Thursday - Another great day with Janet and Carole hitting in off shots but Bron starred with an in off from a long way out. Janet performed her first Jump Shot.

Best wishes to Tonia who has had eye surgery. We will never stop her now that she can see the balls.

New players are always welcome. Our days of play are Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 8.30am. All equipment is supplied. The cost to play is $6 per session.

For more information contact Carole Radford 0427783330 or Karen Marsden 0437157198 or just turn up to play. We are located at the Lawrence Golf Course, Anne/March Street. Lawrence.

-Kathy Trim

Yamba

LAST Wednesday was a beautiful morning and all the kids came out to play. The winning teams were: Susan R/David, Peter/Graham, Genny/David, Rosemary/Mal, Susan R/Clare, David/Jim, Rosemary/Mal, Susie M/Toni, Pat/Clare, Peter/Jim, David/Graham, Toni/Clare, Ray/Mal, Rosemary/David, Andrew/Jim, Rosemary/Toni, Susie M/Fay and in a game of singles Peter defeated Graham.

David was the stand out again and Rosemary and Jim had a good day with the mallet. John retained the Sheriff's Badge and it was good to see Rhonda and Jim back again, they certainly haven't forgotten how to play. Happy birthday to Genny. The mornings are beautiful at the moment so come and have a hit.

Join us on Wednesdays arrive 8.30am for 9am hit off. New members and visitors welcome (flat soled shoes are a must). All equipment supplied and people to teach you the game of "Golf Croquet" or if you are already playing we would love to have game with you. Cost is $10. Contact John and Fay Church 6645 8189 or Graham Schubert 6645 8073 or just turn up. See you at Croquet at the Bowlo.

-Graham Schubert

GOLF

Grafton District Golf Club

RESULTS from Grafton Golf Club Saturday August 15 2020

Grafton Motor Group 18 Hole Stableford

Starters: 112

Overall winner: James Cross 41 pts

'A' grade winner: David Morgan 38 pts c/b

Runner-up: Brett McConnell 38

'B' grade winner: Matt Davidson 40 pts

Runner-up: Dean Sing 37

'C' grade winner: Eli Fahey 40 pts

Runner-up: Ken Radunz 36

'D' grade winner: Ken Rose 37 pts

Runner-up: Riley Taylor 34

Ball winners: 32 pts or better

Visitors from: Bathurst, Woolgoolga, Singleton, Maclean Golf Clubs.

Sunday Competition Results

Date: 16/8/2020

Event: Keno 2 Person Mixed Ambrose

Sponsor: Colourworks

Starters: 38

Winners: Ian Langley & Soo McPherson, 65.500 nett c/b

1st Runners-up: Mat McKee & Julie McKee, 65.500 nett

2nd Runner up: Norm Burt & Judy Burt, 66.250 nett

Pro Balls 71.500 C/B

RUGBY UNION

Far North Coast Rugby Union

RESULTS

Round 5 - August 15 2020

First Grade

Ballina 41 (Nick Watson 2, Samisoni Yamai 2, Brad Brown, Ant Lolohea tries, Sam Giltrap 4 conversions, penalty goal) d Bangalow 13 (Daniel Proudman try, Blake Neilsen conversion, 2 penalty goals)

Half Time: Ballina 14 - Bangalow 13

Lennox Head 85 (Tasman De Groot 3, Zac Beecher 2, Zak Condon 2, Berrick Barnes, John Young, Kurt Orlanno, Martin McNamara, Kel Sheather, Matt Liddle tries, Berrick Barnes 8, Kel Sheather, Brad Lees conversions) d Lismore 0

Half Time: Lennox 40 - Lismore 0

Casuarina 24 (Penalty Try, Vitori Buatava, Trent Ryan tries, Vitori Buatava 2 conversions, penalty goal) d Wollongbar 17 (Bill Johnston, Sam Kerry, Louis Hollman tries, Sam Kerry Conversion)

Half Time: Wollongbar 17 - Casuarina 0

Grafton 38 (Jack Anderson, James Hughes, Rob Hill, Kyle Hancock, Adam Smidt, Timothy Rigg tries, Kyle Hancock 4 conversions) d Casino 19 (Corey Townsend, Josefa Lalabalavu, Bryce Spencer tries, Stephen Murchie 2 conversions)

Half Time: Grafton 14 - Casino 7

Point Score - Ballina 21, Wollongbar 21, Lennox 21, Casuarina 17, Bangalow 15, Grafton 7, Casino 1, Lismore 0

Reserve Grade

Lennox Head 100 d Lismore 0

Casuarina 24 d Wollongbar 19

Ballina 30 d Mullumbimby 0

Grafton 26 d Casino 24

Under 18's

Mullumbimby 17 d Ballina 7

Casino 46 d Kyogle 19

Women's

Ballina 29 d Wollongbar 7

Lennox Head 27 d Lismore 5

Casino 10 d Evans River 5

Presidents Cup

Byron Bay 41 d SCU 14

Iluka 27 d Kyogle 12

Evans River 48 d Tenterfield 5