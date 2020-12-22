SPORT ROUND UP: Latest scores and results

ARCHERY

Grafton

Results of Grafton Indoor Archery shoot held Tuesday and Thursday, December 15 and 17.

Tuesday: Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Scores out of 200: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 195 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 191 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 181 (Senior Sighted), Toby Pennell 171 (Cub Sighted), Jaz Trickett 168 (Junior Sighted), Eric Parkes 136 (2 X’s)(Cub Sighted), Merv Kerrison 136 (1 X)(Senior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 124 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Ethan McDonough 117 (Junior Sighted), Ian Revell 86 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Maureen Brincat 69 (Senior Longbow).

Thursday: Seniors, Juniors and Cubs. Scores out of 300: (15 Mts) Jesse Shepherd 293 (Junior Sighted), Noah Shepherd 292 (Junior Sighted), Natalie Shepherd 275 (Senior Sighted), Greg Parkes 254 (Senior Sighted), Jaz Trickett 240 (Junior Sighted), Gavin Bridges 208 (Senior Longbow), Eric Parkes 199 (Cub Sighted), Jeff Thompson 197 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Wayne Revell 175 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Merv Kerrison 165 (Senior Sighted Recurve), Warren Hutchinson 157 (Senior Traditional Recurve), Toby Revell 125 (Junior Traditional Recurve), Ryan Preston 91 (Senior Bare Bow). Score out of 200: Shania Grant 181 (Junior Sighted), Jared McAlpine 86 (Junior Traditional Recurve). Scores out of 100: Mitch Firth 98 (Senior Sighted), Kristy Pennell 66 (Senior Traditional Recurve).

Outdoor Archery has closed down for the year and will resume on Sunday, January 17 2021 with a A.B.A. 3+1 arrow (Paper) round.

Indoor Archery has closed down and will resume on January 19 and 2, 2021.

Indoor Archery. At 21 Turf St Grafton, the river side of the railway line via Fitzroy St. Tuesday from 6pm, Beginners, Cubs, Juniors and Seniors. Thursday from 6pm, Seniors, Juniors, Cubs and anyone else who would like to come along.

—Jeff Thompson

SWIMMING

Grafton

The first invitation to a 2021 carnival was received this week from Twin Towns Diggers Swimming Club. Their carnival will be held on February 6 at the Oasis Pool, Club Banora with entries closing on January 24 2021 so just a gentle reminder to our members to keep this in mind as nominations will be collected early in the New Year.

The skies cleared sufficiently this week for competition to be held, but understandably, numbers were down.

Four swimmers made it to the final of the 50m freestyle and they were Sharon Welch, John Wainwright, Richard Sear and Geoff Simkus. Away first on handicap, Sharon maintained a slight lead right up to the last five metres when John took up the challenge, increased his pace and managed to touch Sharon out by .48. Searsy took third place with a slightly slow time.

Sharon and John were back on the blocks for the 30m sprint along with Gary Dixon and a slightly sunburnt Terry Marsh. Not a great deal of handicap separated the field as they entered the very fresh water but it was Marshy who took the honours, the only one swimming within his nominated time. Gary was placed second and John third with both of them registering slightly slow times.

Making the final of the 30m B B & B were Bruce Durrington, Steve Donnelly and Terry Marsh. Richard Sear had also qualified but forfeited his place to Gary Dixon. When Durro competes in the B B & B it is very difficult to judge just where he is placed as he remains submerged for so long, breaking the surface just before the finishing line. In this race he did exactly that and scored first place swimming a 24.11 off a nominated 25. Steve, also swimming a great time was placed second and Marshy third.

—Toni Ensbey