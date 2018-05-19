SPORT: What's making headlines this weekend

Ghost Dylan Collett during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017.

Ghost Dylan Collett during the Group 2 battle of the river rugby league clash at Frank McGuren Field Grafton on Sunday, 9th April, 2017. Debrah Novak

LEAGUE: Galloway back in the graveyard, and not giving up yet

FOUR years ago, Grafton Ghosts winger Carson Galloway thought his rugby league career was over.

But after coming back to town, and receiving an SOS call from Danny Wicks, Galloway is back on the wing and feeling better than ever.

He and the Ghosts take on rivals Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow for the Clm Rankin Memorial Shield.

He and the Ghosts take on rivals Coffs Harbour Comets at Frank McGuren Field tomorrow for the Clm Rankin Memorial Shield.

Grafton Ghosts winger Carson Galloway has enjoyed a career renaissance since returning to the first grade side as injury cover this season. Matthew Elkerton

UNION: Buccaneers wary of all-out Cossacks assault

WHEN it comes to the Clash of the Heads local derby, it doesn't matter where either of the Yamba Buccaneers or Iluka Cossacks sit on the ladder.

It is always going to be a thrilling encounter.

The Cossacks will be paying special consideration for our first nation's people, while the Buccaneers will be flying on a wave of momentum.

Find out how each side has gotten to the clash in our Premium Subscriber exclusive here.

Buccaneers Robbie Hill with the ball during the Iluka Cossacks versus Yamba Buccaneers Far North Coast rugby union match at Iluka Oval on Saturday, 27th May, 2017. Debrah Novak

GOLF: Ladies May Tournament attracts quality fields

IT MIGHT be the prestige of the tournament, or it might just be the great greens, but something has attracted another large field of golfers from across the country for the annual Grafton Ladies MAy Tournament.

The club committee have been hard at work this week conducting the draw and preparing for the annual event.

The club committee have been hard at work this week conducting the draw and preparing for the annual event.

Grafton Women's Golf Club president Margaret Rickwood, veterans delegate Helen Packwood and vice-president Noeline Smith with the Silver Cup that will be contested during the Ladies May Tournament. Matthew Elkerton

BASKETBALL: Vikings call to arms as they look to continue undefeated season

GRAFTON Vikings big man HAmish Denshire is enjoying a more simplified role this season, and it is paying off big time for the club.

The Vikings are undefeated and sit atop the Firgid Air Sunshine Conference ladder after four rounds, and Denshire said they are determined to maintaij that form agaionst Lismore Storm.

The Vikings will play against the Storm tonight in both womens (4.30pm) and mens (6pm) pennants at the Grafton Sports Centre.

The Vikings will play against the Storm tonight in both womens (4.30pm) and mens (6pm) pennants at the Grafton Sports Centre.

Vikings Hamish Denshire on his way up for a silky lay-up during the Frigid Air Sunshine Basketball Conference final between Grafton Vikings and Ballina Breakers at the Grafton Sports Centre. Matthew Elkerton

RACING: Brushgrove Cup takes over the Clarence River Jockey Club

Local trainer Julie Hodder is keen to lift the weight off her horse's back and get her daughter back in the saddle in tomorrow's feature race.

Her five-year-old gelding More Patasi will be one of the local hopes in the Brushgrove Cup over 1206m and she said the horse just loved being at home.

Her five-year-old gelding More Patasi will be one of the local hopes in the Brushgrove Cup over 1206m and she said the horse just loved being at home.

Stable strapper Candice Woodhouse with John Shelton-trained gelding Caro Cavallo at the Turf St stables. Matthew Elkerton

ALSO in case you missed it, Moose and Pottsy dissected the decision of Cameron Smith to retire from representative football in this weeks edition of Behind the Sports Desk.

ALSO in case you missed it, Moose and Pottsy dissected the decision of Cameron Smith to retire from representative football in this weeks edition of Behind the Sports Desk.