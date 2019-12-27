Sport Year in Review: August

HISTORY MAKERS: The scoreboard at full time at the Geoff King Motors Oval in Coffs Harbour after the Grafton Ghosts beat the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 grand final on Sunday.

AUGUST in sport meant it was winter grand final time and the Clarence Valley had their fair share of winners. Find out who was victorious when it mattered most.

HISTORY BOYS: Ghosts break records with historic grand final win

RUGBY LEAGUE : The Grafton Ghosts rewrote the record books in August with a special performance, to beat the Coffs Harbour Comets 68-6 in the Group 2 grand final.

The highest recorded winning margin in a grand final prior to the Ghosts 62-point drubbing was in 2005, when the Macksville Sea Eagles beat the Orara Valley Axemen 60-22.

Ghosts club legend Joe Kinnane said he had never seen anything like it in his time at the club.

“It was a very special performance, it was outstanding from the boys out there. I had a look at some of the other high scoring games but I’ve never seen anything like that,” Kinnane said.

The win also gave Grafton their first away grand final victory in the long history of the club and president Gary Gillespie was happy to see the group achieve the feat.

Young Tigers take deciders

REDEMPTION: The Grafton Tigers Junior AFL under-15s celebrate their grand final win over the Sawtell Toormina Saints.

AUSSIE RULES : Grafton Tigers Junior AFL Club had plenty to celebrate in August when their youth girls and under-15s finished their undefeated seasons with grand final wins.

At C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the girls opened the account for the Tigers with a hard-fought 7.2 (44) to 2.5 (17) win over the Bellingen Bulldogs.

In a rematch of last year’s grand final, the under-15s put on a dominant display against Sawtell Toormina Saints to win 8.12 (60) to 1.6 (12).

The trophy cupboard at the Tigers’ clubhouse will be full with juniors claiming best on field and league best and fairest in both age divisions.

Panthers overrun resilient Rebels

Parla Pearce scores for the South Grafton Rebels in the Group 2 reserve grade grand final against the Sawtell Panthers at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday.

RUGBY LEAGUE : The Sawtell Panthers reserves claimed the Elliot Family Trophy in August after a thrilling grand final bout with the South Grafton Rebels.

In a game that had six lead changes the Rebels started strongly but Sawtell stormed home to claim a 34-14 win at Geoff King Motors Oval.

The award for the season’s best and fairest player went to Rebels captain-coach Josh Nagle after a brilliant second half to 2019.

Minor premiers perfect record falls in final round

HOCKEY : McAuley White fell at the final hurdle with a 2-1 loss to Coffs Crusaders in the final round game of what was otherwise an undefeated season in women’s division 1 this year.

McAuley coach Harrison Smith said earlier in the year that the undefeated season was not a top priority for his side.

“I hope we can retain that and try not to think about the whole undefeated thing,” Smith said.

“It’s crept up on me. I can’t remember if we’ve lost a game but I know we’ve definitely drawn a couple.”

But Smith was enjoying the challenge and took a number of positives from the loss at that stage of the year.

“It’s good to have those games that have a bit of grit. We’re enjoying the really good opposition this year,” he said.

Yamba volunteer nominated for prestigious CRL award

RUGBY LEAGUE : Despite her son no longer playing the sport, Kerry Lee has worked tirelessly to advance the game of rugby league and her efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The Group 1 Junior Rugby League secretary has been nominated in the Women in League category for the 2019 Country Rugby League Community awards.

The award recognises women who have advocated for the advancement and opportunity of women in rugby league.

Lee wasn’t the eventual winner but she will continue to assist the prosperous Clarence club into the future.

Grafton dragon boater wins swag of medals at world championships

GREEN AND GOLD: Grafton dragon boater Tyler Hogden in the Australian colours ahead of her trip to Thailand for the World Championships this month.

DRAGON BOATING : Tyler Hogden returned from the IDBF World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in August with some extra item in her luggage in the form of a bronze and two silver medals.

The 16-year-old star made her presence felt with the Australian Aurora’s across three different age groups in Thailand.

SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE MONTH

FLYING HIGH: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett was on fire against the Coffs Harbour Comets in Sunday's Group 2 Rugby League grand final.

Scoring six tries in the grand final and leading the try scoring in Group 2 for three years was enough to make Grafton Ghosts left centre DYLAN COLLETT a worthy Sportsperson of the Month winner.

Collett, 22, bagged 19 tries for the regular season, despite playing just seven games as he battled hamstring and shoulder injuries for much of the season.

Collett’s grand final haul matched the Group 2 record held by Matt Donovan, but he is used to scoring big bags in big games.

Belinda James of McAuley White (right) goes in for a tackle on Ashleigh Ensbey of Sailors Roches Hotel in the women's first grade major semi-final on Saturday.

A strong performance with the title-winning NSW under-16 girls’ team won young Grafton hockey sensation ASHLEIGH ENSBEY a spot in the Australian team in August to help her to the Junior Sportsperson of the Month Award.

Ensbey, a central defender, put in a stellar display for NSW, including a towering effort in the final between the Blues and Queensland, which NSW won 2-1.