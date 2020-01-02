Sport Year in Review: December

Grafton Golf Club ladies captain Janette Blair and club captain David Morgan with the synthetic mats they are now using on the golf course to protect what is left of the grass. Photo: Adam Hourigan

THE last month of 2019 delivered some of the best sporting moments of the year. From heated decisions to drought-breaking victories, December had it all.

Drought not welcome as golf club puts out the mats

GOLF: Grafton Golf Club captain David Morgan looked at the hard rock surface that used to be luscious fairway on the ninth hole.

“It’s such a shame. If we could put grass on this, it’d be the best club on the North Coast,” he said.

Instead, the dusty surface starved of water by the unprecedented drought conditions has forced the course to change a playing condition to save what grass they have left.

Players will play from synthetic mats on the course, placing them down where the balls has finished in rough or fairway before playing their shot.

And while it may horrify a few traditionalist, Morgan said the majority of members understood the situation.

“It’s the worst conditions in the history of the Grafton Golf Club which came here in the 1950s,” Morgan said.

Iluka footballer kicking goals off the field

Daine Laurie celebrates after scoring a try for the Penrith Panthers jersey flegg side during the preliminary final earlier this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rising star Daine Laurie may be making waves on the pitch, but it is his work off it which led to him being short-listed for a prestigious award.

The former Lower Clarence Magpies junior has reached the semi-finals of the TransGrid Indigenous Achievement Award, part of the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards.

The award recognises young indigenous people using their own stories and life experiences to give back to their communities and highlights their work as dedicated and passionate people making a difference.

While Laurie didn’t make the final round, it was a huge achievement.

GREAT WALL: Hometown hero makes it two from two

Yamba athlete Lindsay Wall comes out of the water after his swim leg during the Yamba Triathlon Festival at Whiting Beach.

TRIATHLON: The hometown hope came up with the goods once again, with Lindsey Wall taking out the Yamba Triathlon for the second year running.

The Yamba local was happy to take the honours in front of his home crowd and said it was a satisfying feeling to showcase what the sport was all about to those who might not get many opportunities to see it.

DALEY DUTY: Six Clarence stars join Titans, Bulldogs squads

Jordan Gallagher charges across the field during the Northern Rivers Titans and North Coast Bulldogs representative rugby league day at Frank McGuren Field last year.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Clarence Valley juniors will make up a strong contingent in the Laurie Daley Cup and Andrew Johns Cup competitions this year after six players were picked across North Coast and Northern Rivers sides.

Grafton Ghosts under-18 stars Hayden Ensbey and Elliot Speed will remain in blue for the North Coast Bulldogs Laurie Daley Cup side, while South Grafton’s Jordon Gallagher will don the Northern Rivers Titans’ blue and gold.

Courageous Cribb puts up a fight against the odds

BOXING: It was a tough night for Grafton Amateur Boxing Club trainer Dean Cribb after a loss in his first professional fight earlier this month.

Going up against experienced 47-year-old Barry Olsen for the ABC Lightweight Masters Title, Cribb had his work cut out for him from the start but he looked light on his feet as he took the fight to the Queenslander.

Olsen’s experienced ultimately handing him the win.

TESTING THE BEST: Big, bad bulls challenge top rodeo stars

Jack McArthur after his equal winning ride in the Chute Out in at Lawrence Twilight Rodeo

RODEO: Brave men and women took to Maclean Showground last weekend to challenge some of the ‘biggest and strongest’ stock around.

Lawrence Twilight Rodeo organiser Bruce Green said “it was a good turnout” as the cowgirls and cowboys of the Clarence Valley witnessed a wild night of rodeo action.

KRYPTONITE: Blanch bags five wickets to stun Brothers

Nathen Blanch celebrates a wicket for Westlawn East during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.

CRICKET: Christmas came early for Westlawn East after becoming the first side to beat Brothers in a regular season match for the year earlier this month.

Proving to be Brothers’ kryptonite, Westlawn East have had their number this season after claiming a draw back in round three before taking an all-important 30-run win in the final game of 2019.

Leading the side’s attack with a five-wicket haul was Westlawn East captain Nathen Blanch (5 for 19 off 8 overs).

“It was a really big result. We were pretty impressed with it,” Blanch said.