Sport Year in Review: February

Jack Weatherstone faces off with greyhound Bookmark Dean ahead of Cricketers night at the greyhounds. Adam Hourigan Photography

Walls honoured to carry baton

NETBALL: "I might not be able to compete at the Games, but at least I am carrying the baton.”

Those were the words of Grafton Netball Association president Cathy Walls, who was honoured with inclusion in the Queen's Baton Relay for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Walls carried the baton for 400m of the relay through Coffs Harbour after she was nominated for her dedication to local netball.

Walls has been president of Grafton Netball Association for more than 15 years, and was on the executive for five years before that.

"This is a recognition for not only women in sport - which is wonderful in itself - but it's a recognition for our sport in netball,” she said.

Porra raises the bat after century of parkruns

PARKRUN: For the past two years, Katie Porra had hardly missed a weekly parkrun, and at the start of February shefaced the Barnier Park start line for the 100th time.

The then 17-year-old was one of the original runners at the first event, and said she was excited to bring up a milestone.

"I've always been a runner but I didn't really take it seriously, I'd do cross country and a little bit of training on my own,” she said.

"Then I came to parkrun for the first time and realised I was OK at it, I could actually go well. It's really motivated me and meeting so many new people has really motivated me and taught me more about running.

Porra has finished as first female an incredible 81 times from her previous 99 starts. And she would make no issue with the milestone event, notching another win.

Waves of success

SURFING: With his body wracked by nerves from his fingers to his toes, Chris Zaffis stepped into the water for what would be the biggest moment of his career.

But among a volley of strong waves, the Angourie kid's nerves quickly began to settle.

While he could not quite come up with the scores to beat Mothernest Tweed Coast Pro quarter-final opponent, former world tour surfer Mitch Crews, Zaffis said he was super-stoked.

The fifth-place finish at Cabarita enabled Zaffis to climb the rankings to fourth in Oceania, and 41st in the World Qualifying Series.

The quarter-final was Zaffis' best finish in a World Surf League qualifying event on Australian soil, and one that he now ranks up with his QS win in the Mentawais in 2017.

Golden moment for Yamba surf club

SURF SPORTS: Led by an individual assault from strike nipper Kalani Ives, Yamba Surf Life Saving Club completed its best result at the NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships this decade.

Ives finished the two-day event at South West Rocks with four gold medals as Yamba finished eighth overall out of more than 40 clubs.

It was a top performance from Ives, who finished with the trifecta of Under-13 ocean events - board race, surf race and ironwoman - before going on to also win gold in the Under-13 1km run.

But she was not the only Yamba competitor to haul in multiple gold.

Surf boat captain Rod McSkimming had the biggest haul after his male reserve, female reserve, masters male and masters female crews all won gold.

He also collected a silver medal with his Under-19 female boat crew, with those girls then turning around and winning their own gold in the Under-17 beach relay.

Cody goes global

RUGBY UNION: It was a proud moment for the entire Walker family when former Yamba Buccaneers junior Cody Walker got his first opportunity to pull on the NSW Waratahs jersey at the Brisbane Global Rugby 10s.

While it is a step away from the full 15-man game, Walker was not treating this opportunity any differently.

"Everyone has been really willing to get in there and support the younger guys,” he said. "Even the guys who haven't been around for that many years have bloody stuck their heads out and given us a helping hand.

Cool hand Harrigan impresses

SKATEBOARDING: It was probably a good thing that Gabe Harrigan didn't know the Australian Skateboarding League Queensland event at Bracken Ridge in February was a qualifying event for the national final in March, otherwise the 16-year-old might have psyched himself out.

Thankfully for the McAuley Catholic College student, the judges were impressed with his arsenal of tricks and skating style and he finished third in the under-16 division, booking his ticket to the final at the Riverslide Skate Park in Melbourne.

Gabe said he went to the Queensland competition to have some fun without too many expectations.

"I always rock up to competitions to have some fun, I didn't take it too seriously because that's a good way to psych yourself out,” he said.

Sullohern takes out national title

ATHLETICS: Having allowed her far more experienced rivals to set the pace throughout the women's 5000m final at the Australian Athletics Championships, Yamba's Celia Sullohern waited until the final straight to hit the front for the first time.

After she rounded final lap leader Eloise Wellings, the 25-year-old powered to the finish line ahead of Madeline Hills in the 'A' qualifying time of 15 minutes34.42 seconds to book her second berth at the Commonwealth Games.

Prior to her winning move, she was an unknown quantity in the world of 5000m on the track; only using the race as a Commonwealth Games 'test event' for the 10,000 metres, for which she had already qualified for.

Young and the bold

COTTEN SHIELD: It was a case of the young and the bold at McKittrick Park as Lower Clarence maintained its unbeaten record in the revamped Grafton Toyota Cotten Shield.

In-form captain Ben McMahon reprised his brilliance from the previous year, as he mounted a successful run chase alongside seasoned cricketer Mark Ensbey.

McMahon (69*) and Ensbey (71*) put on an unbeaten 147-run stand as they comfortably chased down arch-rivals Clarence River's total of 181 with more than 10 overs to spare.

But it could have proven to be a much different night for Lower when seamer Brandon 'Bear' Honeybrook was removed from the attack four balls into the match after bowling consecutive 'beamers'.