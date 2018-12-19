Sport Year in Review: January

Clint Glass successfully rides bull Big Bang Theory for the first time ever as he wins the Maclean Rodeo Open Bull ride with a score of 91 points.

Glass claims victory after a decade

RODEO: There is a saying in the rodeo that it only takes one good ride to change an entire event.

That was the case for Tamworth bull rider Clint Glass, who defied all earlier results in the Open bull ride event at the Maclean Twilight Rodeo to pull off an almost perfect ride. Glass was one of few cowboys across the night who managed to stay on for the full eight seconds, as the bulls got the better of their human counterparts.

But not only did the 24-year-old stay on his bull, he put in the ride of a lifetime as he completed more than seven full spins on a raging Big Bang Theory to score a near-perfect 91 points from the judges.

Yorke suspended from training

RACING: Grafton horse trainer Gordon Yorke has been dealt another blow in an ongoing saga after one of his horses tested positive to "extreme" levels of cobalt at a race meeting in mid-2017.

READY TO RACE: Spirited gelding Mr Snowman bonds with his trainer Gordon Yorke at the Grafton stables. CLAIR MORTON

A stewards inquiry was begun in October into findings from two official racing laboratories showing a positive cobalt detection in the Grafton trainer's horse Follow Through which was presented for the Bidfood Class 1 Handicap on July 13 - Grafton Cup Day.

But after the trainer failed to show at an initial hearing into the matter on December 21 he was issued with aAR 8(z) that his licence will be suspended until the time when the charge is determined.

Yorke was later found guilty of the charge.

'Delight' lifts the roof off bowlo

PRO WRESTLING: While it was a night of high octane action at the Bowlo Sports and Leisure Centre at Yamba, it was not until the final moment of the International Wrestling Australia Summer Meltdown show that the madness truly ensued.

As crowd favourite The Turkish Delight delivered a devastating superkick to eliminate "Masked Kamikaze" Randal and win an impromptu battle royal, the roof lifted off the bowling club's auditorium. Fans jumped the tables at ringside and flooded the ring as they celebrated with their in-ring hero.

Yamba's own IWA alumni ZZ Hook with crowd favourite Turkish Delight during the International Wrestling Australia Summer Meltdown Tour at Bowlo Sports and Leisure at Yamba. Contributed

"It was truly unbelievable, I have been wrestling for two years ... and I have never had fans swarm the ring like that," Turkish Delight said after the bout.

Coopers brothers ready for a change

RUGBY LEAGUE: New town. New club. New lease on life. That is the motto of South Grafton brothers Austin and Lewis Cooper as they set off on the biggest change in their lives, taking up offers with the Sawtell Panthers.

The brothers followed in the footsteps of their father, and South Grafton Rebels club legend Scott Cooper, into the red and white.

BROTHERLY LOVE: Lewis and Austin Cooper have signed with Sawtell Panthers for the 2018 Group 2 rugby league season. Caitlan Charles

Both brothers played their junior football with the Rebels before rising through the ranks to play first grade together in 2017. But after a tough end to the season, and limited game time through the finals series, Austin and Lewis decided to make a bold move.

"We have probably been thinking about this since a bit after the grand final," Austin said. "Once we found out Lachie (Miller) and Rod (Hardy) had taken over as coaches at Sawtell, it made the move a lot easier."

Walters on high for Bells debut

SURFING: If 2017 was the breakout year for Angourie grommet Dakoda Walters, then 2018 is the year the 16-year-old hopes to cement himself as a top contender. After joining the Billabong Bloodlines team, Walters has been on a whirlwind adventure including spending time in America at the world-renowned Newport Beach as well as travelling to Pipe Masters in Hawaii last month.

It has been an incredible adventure and one that the junior surfer does not want to end according to dad and surf instructor, Jeremy Walters.

Dakoda Walters gets some air during his recent trip to Hawaii with the Billabong Bloodlines team.

"He has been to plenty of world tour events before, but this last one in Hawaii he was just so much more a part of it all," Jeremy said. "He was staying in the Billabong house just down from the beach, Iggy Pop played an impromptu house party in his backyard and he got to see John John Florence crowned world champion."

Real-life warrior

RUGBY LEAGUE: If there is one word to describe South Grafton Rebels captain Grant Stevens, it is 'warrior'. Regarded as one of the best forwards on the North Coast, the natural-born leader leads his soldiers into war each and every week, with no forethought for his own wellbeing. And all the while he has been battling with his own body, a knee injury he sustained in 2013 threatening to derail his charge for the past five years. He was warned from the field by doctors all those years ago, but he refused to wilt.

He returned to reserve grade with the intention to stay there, but that was never going to last long. Soon he was fighting through the pain to lead the club's first grade side, taking them to history-defining back-to-back premierships.

'More time for my family'

RUGBY LEAGUE: After helping rebuild the South Grafton Rebels into a dominant force in Group 2 rugby league, Hughie Stanley is ready to take flight toward a new challenge. The seasoned backline star has signed on for former club Lower Clarence Magpies, who he won a premiership with in 2009, as they begin to re-climb the NRRRL tree.

Ochre and Hughie Stanley prepare for a season together at the Lower Clarence Magpies. Caitlan Charles

Stanley hopes to be a driving force behind the club's next generation as they break into senior football for the first time. But while the challenge that awaits him excites the 27-year-old, there is one reason for the move that is much closer to his heart.

"The main reason for the move is just the change and a bit of a challenge," he said. "But also my family as well. They have been missing out on a lot of time with travelling all the time up to Grafton. I was on the road more than the field."

She chooses first

RACING: Grafton trainer Greg Kilner has proven himself to be a wily buyer at the mid-year Gold Coast Magic Millions yearlings sales, and the proof was on the track at Grafton with classy two-year-old filly She's Choosie making it two wins from two starts.

Apprentice jockey Leah Kilner surges forward on the Greg Kilner-trained She's Choosie at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Australia Day race day. Matthew Elkerton

The win from Jenny Graham-trained Foxy's Foxinator in the Get Well Soon Gowan Williams 2YO Handicap (1000m) was the fourth career win for Kilner's daughter and apprentice Leah Kilner. But it was also the most special.

"I broke this little filly in and have never been off her back except for a trial and her first start the other day where Kasie (Stanley) took the reins," Leah said.