Sport Year in Review: January

Jeremy Ensby with his horse about to go to national campdraft titles in Tamworth.

Bashers back on hallowed turf

CRICKET:It is understood the Plan B Regional Bash finals will return to the hallowed turf of the Sydney Cricket Ground in February following a schedule change by Cricket NSW.

The move was welcomed by the country cricket community after the event had been originally moved to North Sydney Oval because of scheduling pressures at the state’s leading venue.

Magpies send out plea as commitment crisis worsens

RUGBY LEAGUE: If the Lower Clarence Magpies are to stay alive in the NRRRL this season, president John Elisaia says it comes down to the “C” word.

Commitment.

It is a crucial facet of the game the club has lacked in recent seasons. Dwindling player numbers forced them to pull out of senior grades in 2016, and last year more than half the squad was forced to play two games each Sunday.

But they are not lone incidents.

Already the lack of commitment for the season was evident with Grant Brown the only player to properly sign on with the black and whites.

Nick Stevens (left) rides away from the chasing pack to take out the Grafton Cycle Club's Australia Day road race.

Futsal’s rising stars ready for nationals

FUTSAL: The best of the Clarence Valley’s flourishing junior futsal ranks are ready to step up to the biggest challenge of their career this weekend at the Futsal Oz 2019 Junior National Championships.

North Coast Futsal has taken two squads to the championships, with a predominant number of players from the strong futsal ranks in the Clarence Valley.

The recent rise in popularity of the sport in our region was driven by North Coast Futsal head coach Renan Fenerich.

Fenerich will coach the two junior sides, in the under-12 and under-14 age divisions, and said the excitement of the group was palpable.

Teen produces ride of his life

CAMPDRAFT: With a consistent performance, Woodford Island teenager Jeremy Ensby shocked the competition to take out the highest aggregate at the Australian Bushmen’s Campdraft and Rodeo Association national finals.

Going up against the nation’s top 25 competitors in the encouragement draft at Tamworth, Jeremy was the only rider to earn a score across the three events.

He scored an 82 in the first event, 85 in the second and 77 on the final day to take out the Diamond Wool Pad Co Encouragement Rider Aggregate by a margin of 22 points on his horse Ima Peppy Roy Boy.

It was an incredible effort for the 17-year-old, who was the youngest competitor in the field.

Blanch blasts competition away

SPEEDWAY: After staving off a field of the country’s best speedway competitors to lift the Queensland AMCA State Title, Grafton’s Tony Blanch was elated and relieved.

“I have looked up a lot of times, but to sit on the top step of the podium for once is special,” he said.

Blanch led the 30-lap feature at Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway from start to finish, and despite a yellow flag with six laps to go, he had enough wherewithal to hold out Australian champion Matt Hardy.

Chris Zaffis in the quarterfinals at the 2019 Carve Pro.

Bear essential in titanic win

CRICKET: To anyone who asked him last week, Brandon “Bear” Honeybrook said he was bringing up 100 against Sawtell.

It wasn’t a hope, it wasn’t a desire. It was a promise.

Honeybrook dominated the Sawtell attack, hitting them to all parts as he brought up a personal milestone of 151 in the side’s 119-run win.

“I had been champing at the bit all week to get out there,” he said.

“I told about 40-odd people last week that I was scoring a century. I don’t believe in pressure and stress, it is just about being confident.”

Eli Fahey bowled an incredible spell for the Coutts-Coffs Colts on Saturday against Diggers.

Gelding claims third straight win

RACING: Despite the mercury soaring around him, John Shelton-trained galloper Cool Prince was ice cold at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Piloted by Grafton apprentice Leah Kilner, the six-year-old gelding never looked like being headed as he notched a third-straight win.

“I was thinking about giving him a bit of a spell but the way he is racing, he is just absolutely loving it out there,” Shelton said.

DECEMBER SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE MONTH

DECEMBER’S senior Sportsperson of the Year was Andrew Landenberger, who was a clear winner with his world title winning feats earning him the title.

In November the 50-yearold won the A-Class Catamaran Classic World Championship at Hervey Bay.

On his way to winning the world title, Landenberger achieved a ‘clean sweep’ by winning all seven races which contributed to his overall score, a feat he had not achieved since he was 21.

Andrew Landenberger celebrates after taking out the A-Class Catamaran Australian Classics title at Hervey Bay.

The junior Sportsperson of the Month title was claimed by Ethan Davis, who upstaged the nation’s best in the sport of dog trials to win the Australian Novice title at the Australian Cattle Dog Trial Championships held in Grafton.

Ethan scored 95 out of a possible 100 in the first round followed up by 93 in the final to finish first out of 220 competitors across all ages.

“It’s also a lot of fun to do, and you can see how much your hard work pays off when you do win,” he said.