Sport Year in Review: July

Havasay breaks free to clinch Ramornie

RAMORNIE HANDICAP: HAVASAY returned to Grafton 12 months on from a win in a Class 6 to win the $160,000 GDSC Ramornie Handicap (1200m) with a new trainer.

Liam Birchley had trained Havasay and celebrated a win last year but with his horses refused entry to NSW races, Havasay's owners transferred their five-year-old gelding to the Toby Edmonds yard on the Gold Coast.

For Edmonds, the feature race win is the realisation of a long-held dream.

He started his training career at Scone in 1988 when he dreamed of winning races like the Ramornie.

"It's been a dream of mine since I started training,” he said of the Ramornie.

Munce makes history as jockey and trainer

GRAFTON CUP: Chris Munce entered a small and prestigious group when First Crush made light of a hard run to win the $160,000 Listed G. McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m).

The former jockey, who won Grafton Cups as a rider in 1999 (Count Scenario) and 2005 (Storm Hill), won his first as a trainer when Mark Du Plessis roared home on the six-year-old gelding to beat $101-chance Winkler (John Everson) by a length with Reneged (John Thompson) a further head back in third.

Only Australian Racing Hall of Famer Maurice McCarten has won a Grafton Cup as a jockey and trainer, doing so in the saddle in 1927 on Coolgong and then 20 years later as a trainer in 1947 with Kiaree.

"This is just great, it is an extra-special thrill to be able to win a Cup for my owner Max Whitby,” Munce said.

Relief as jockeys survive fall during race

RACING: Injured jockey Ben Looker was released from hospital after he was kept at Grafton Base Hospital overnight for observation.

Looker was involved in a horror race fall at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Ramornie Handicap Day in which jockeys Jake Hull and Josh Adams were also involved.

It was a split-second moment that lasted what felt like a lifetime for the rising Central Coast jockey.

"I have never had a race fall before, but I was more worried about Benny (Looker) than anything, he went underneath me and that was my biggest concern,” Adams said.

Family disappointed at Kane's snub by Reds

RUGBY UNION: He's the type of bloke who goes looking for hard work and expects nothing in return, but even Kane Douglas had every right to be disappointed when he learnt he was not required for the Queensland Reds for their last game of the season before the 29-year-old linked up with French Top 14 side Bordeaux on a two-year deal.

Douglas's family had booked tickets for the occasion but - like Douglas - found out days before the game that he was not named in the line-up.

Juniors go the distance at Gravity Enduro event

CYCLING: Three junior Coffs Coast/Clarence Mountain Bike Club riders racked up some impressive results in the first round of the Mountain Bike Australia National Gravity Enduro Cup in Toowoomba.

Leading from the front was Bridie White, who claimed second place in the under-17 women category, while her brother Henry finished in 23rd place in the under-17 men, and Yamba rider Dylan Korb came in 13th in the under-15 men.

The Toowoomba event was also Round 5 of the South-East Queensland Enduro Series, where Bridie was sitting first.

Maclean High School dominates DEX Shield finals

DEX SHIELD: Maclean High School was unstoppable in the finals of The Daily Examiner Shield when the school claimed victory in all three grades of the rugby league competition at McKittrick Park.

The Under-14s kicked off the night in winning fashion, coming home with a wet sail to notch up a 38-12 win over South Grafton High School.

The League Tag was a tighter contest, but through the elusive footwork and speed of player of the series Fiona Vesper, Maclean High was able to come home strong over McAuley Catholic College and win 10-4.

The night ended on a high for the team affectionately dubbed the Bats when the Opens held out against a strong South Grafton High School outfit and came away with a 18-16 win to complete the treble for Maclean High.

"The boys and girls have worked really hard in our training that we do and they really put in a lot of effort,” Maclean High School rugby league coach Hughie Stanley said.

Sullivan's time as a Rebel comes to an end

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was hard to explain, but after returning to the sheds after the South Grafton Rebels' last home game of the Group 2 season, a 48-12 loss to the Orara Valley Axeman, Xavier Sullivan knew the time was right.

Having played rugby league since he was five years old, the barnstorming front rower known as the Dozer has decided to hang up the boots and retire.

"You can't plan these things but the time was right,” Sullivan said.

"I'm just getting too old and it's too hard to back up playing footy week in week out being fully committed as well as hold down work and have a family life.”

Ghosts stun in final game of the season

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ten minutes from the final siren, the Coffs Harbour supporters celebrating Old Boys Day on top of the viewing platform were in full cry.

The Comets led Grafton Ghosts by 16 points and looked certain to upset the minor premiers.

Following the hooter there was only glum silence in the stands as Todd Cameron piloted the winning conversion after his side had piled on three tries in the dying stages for an astonishing 30-28 victory.

Trawlers back in business at Yamba

BASKETBALL: The Yamba Trawlers senior men's team had a successful return to the court at Raymond Laurie Sports Centre on Saturday night, playing and winning its home game against the Ballina Breakers 68-41.

The match served as the first steps for the Trawlers to eventually join the Sunshine Conference Basketball League in 2019.

SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE MONTH

GRAFTON blitzed the field with 31 goals at the Hockey NSW Open Women's Division Three State Championships.

But it was SAMMY DUROUX at the back who ensured the side's defence was safe as houses during the undefeated campaign.

Grafton conceded just one goal across six games at the tournament and it was no coincidence central defender Sam Duroux was named Players' Player, as well as the Jetts Fitness Senior Sportsperson of the Month.

Meanwhile in Aussie rules, it was a chance contact through Facebook that led Maclean's BRIANNA MCFARLANE to the Coolangatta Bluebirds, and the 17-year-old has made a huge impression since joining at the start of the 2018 Queensland Women's AFL season.

At just 17, the mobile centrehalf forward locked down a starting position in the first grade side, and their head coach, Matt Bedford, sang her praises.

McFarlane has also starred on the junior representative scene which saw her named Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month.