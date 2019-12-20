Sport Year in Review: March

RIVALS WITH RESPECT: Opposing captains Richie Gallichan and Nathan Ensbey shake hands after last season's grand final.

MARCH madness crept in as cricket sides in the Clarence battled for the ultimate glory and winter spot teams made moves during pre-season.

Harwood GLORY: Club lift historic title

CRICKET : Harwood toiled away for a hard fought four wicket victory over Sawtell in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier Grade grand final.

Patience proved a virtue, as they took 89.2 overs to claw down Sawtell’s total of 8 for 205.

Harry Bird was the mainstay of the run chase with 80 off 230 balls, opening partner Nathan Ensbey scored 26 off 109 and Doug Harris 48 off 115 balls.

Brothers to ignite Mid North Coast Rugby

X-FACTORS: Karnunny (left) and Parla Pearce will add plenty of attacking flair to the Grafton Redmen this season in the Coopers Far North Coast Rugby competition.

RUGBY UNION : They’re both naturally gifted footballers, match winners in their own right who are proud of their indigenous heritage.

Karnunny Pearce and his younger brother Parla were set to light up the rugby field for the Grafton Redmen last season when they signed in March.

And the talented brothers were just the tonic needed to increase clout in 2019.

UNITED VICTORY : Maclean takes out Lower Clarence title

Nathan Williams bowls for United against ILuka in the LCCA grand final against United at Yamba Oval

LCCA CRICKET : Maclean United posted a dominant 61-run win over Iluka in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association first grade grand final at Yamba Oval.

On a hot, humid day with a crosswind blowing across the pitch, Iluka won the toss and to the surprise of United captain Jarrad Moran sent the opposition into bat.

“We batted well early, but were perhaps a bit slow. I think we were 1/48 at drinks, but we knew that with wickets in hand we could get there,” Moran said.

“Then Dan McColl and myself came and lifted the run rate, and we made it up to 180.”

McColl topscored for United with 68 off 57 balls while Moran (23) and opener Geoff Simmons (33) contributed to the total.

Westlawn stripped of points

CRICKET : Westlawn’s chances of making the GDSC Premier League finals were slim to none after a controversial extraordinary Clarence River Cricket Association meeting this week.

On a night where one Premier League captain stormed from the room in disgust, Westlawn were stripped of seven competition points after a club delegates’ vote.

The issue arose from Westlawn’s shock outright loss to GDSC Easts in Round 12 after taking a first innings lead.

Westlawn had been awarded seven points on MyCricket for their first innings win.

The issue was raised to the CRCA executive as it was believed the by-laws stated that first innings points were not awarded to clubs who lost.

The rule in the by-laws left too much up to interpretation, forcing the extraordinary meeting

Greyhound handler handed 18-month ban

GREYHOUNDS : Grafton greyhound trainer Dean Swain was rubbed out of the sport for 18 months following a breach of racing integrity.

The former Sydney trainer was handed an 18-month disqualification by the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission after 2018 Westlawn Stayers Cup winner Watch The Wasp tested positive for several illicit substances.

Watch The Wasp, who beat the field in by more than 12 lengths during the annual July Carnival in 2018, was taken for postrace testing including a urine sample.

The post-race swab revealed the presence of amphetamine, 4-hydroxyamphetami-ne and methamphetamine.

PULLED THE PIN : Magpies take the field in only reserve grade in 2019

Lower Clarence Magpies' Dale Eamens against the Byron Bay Red Devils last season.

RUGBY LEAGUE : Lower Clarence pulled the pin on first grade this season as the club aimed to rebuild ahead of 2020.

At an NRRRL general committee meeting on the eve of the season opener, delegates from all clubs voted to allow the Magpies to only field teams in reserve grade, ladies league tag and under-18.

The club had approached the group two weeks ago after an internal player meeting suggested there was not enough confidence in the first grade ranks.

Magpies President John Elisaia said it was not an easy decision but on the club had to make.

MARCH SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE MONTH

Kim Elvery shows off her winning medal from the 60-64 Women's Australian Standard Distance Triathlon Championships. Photo: Kim Elvery

YOUR March Sportsperson of the Month winners epitomised the skill and hard work of our athletes both young and old.

The senior award winner was impressive masters triathlete KIM ELVERY, after her heroic efforts led her to the 60-64 years women’s Australian Triathlon title in Mooloolaba.

If there’s any downside to taking out triathlon competitions and sports awards for Elvery, it’s the added time needed to get anything done around town.

Angourie surfer Dakoda Walters. Photo: Surfing NSW

The junior award winner and overall Junior Male Athlete of the Year was Angourie teenage surfing sensation DAKODA WALTERS, who recorded one of the best results of his junior life with a runner-up spot in The Key Sun Zinke Sydney Pro Junior event.

Since then, Walters went on to win the Australian Junior Championship and travelled to Taiwan earlier this month for the World Championships.