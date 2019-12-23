Sport Year in Review: May

Tahlia Marsh punches the air as she takes out the 15-16 years girls cruiser national championship.

AS THE days in 2019 started to fly by the Clarence Valley’s most promising athletes started to find their form and the accolades started to fall as historic moves were made.

Buccaneers make history with inaugural indigenous kit

Yamba Buccaneers president Andrew Bennett with artist Frances Belle Parker with her design for the Buccaneers indigenous jersey.

RUGBY : The Yamba Buccaneers took to the field in a piece of Yaegl culture for the first time in May.

It had been a long lead up to the moment artist Frances Belle Parker had been waiting for, when she saw her work on the backs of the men and women she thinks of as “warriors”.

Ms Parker gave an emotional speech at the presentation ceremony attended by Yaegl elders and community members.

“To me you guys are warriors, and that’s why this image of Yamba and the stone canoe was so pivotal in creating this artwork,” she said through tears.

Ms Parker praised Yamba Buccaneers President Andrew Bennett in her speech, for giving the Yaegl community control of the presentation.

MAGICAL MARSH : Tahlia now a national BMX racing champion

BMX RACING : Tahlia Marsh has flown through the air of some far-flung countries chasing BMX titles, but she punched the air in Shepparton last May after claiming a new one.

National champion.

Marsh won the 15-16 year girls cruiser division, and was narrowly beaten for the national title in the 16 girls BMX.

“It feels awesome, it’s my first time as champion, and in the cruiser I just got out as fast as I could and rode in front the whole way,” she said.

Marsh had qualified second for the cruiser, and first into the BMX final, giving her prime choice of gates, and said the decisions everywhere on the track were vital to placings.

REBELS HAUNTED : Ghosts cruise to victory in cross - river derby

Action in the first grade local derby between Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels.

RUGBY LEAGUE : The Grafton Ghosts could not be stopped at McKittrick Park during the first derby of the season as they ran out 48-18 winners over arch-rivals South Grafton Rebels.

Mitchell Gorman scored four first-half tries for the Ghosts and, once the visitors found the lead, they didn’t look back despite a late push from the Rebels.

Grafton jumped to second on the Group 2 first grade ladder with the big win, providing a bonus for the side’s for and against while South Grafton dropped down to fifth place.

BOM BOM BASH : First May mountain biking event a big hit

Mountain bikers in Bom Bom Forest during a race earlier this year.

MOUNTAIN BIKING : The inaugural Graf-TON Grind in May was a big success with riders from across the east-coast competing in the National Cup race.

Taking out the overall win was Declan Wharton of West End, Queensland, who managed to hold off the competition over the 100km endurance race.

Erron Hennessy of Junction Hill was best placed of the local riders, placing thirteenth overall and fifth in the Masters 3/4 category.

Grafton local Shaun Marsh placed tenth in the 33km category and placing fourth in his u17 junior male category.

Race director Grant Hodgins said the National Cup event was a big success and had been able to attract a number of top riders who were looking points, which helped to increase the profile and appeal of the event.

Murphy takes more than new moves from World Championships

SURFING : Yamba longboard surfer Frank Murphy took part in the World Longboard Surfing Championships in France and while he didn’t go as far as planned, the young star learnt a lot from the experience.

“It was so different to competing in Australia,” Murphy said.

“There was just so much culture around the area to take in.”

Murphy progressed through his first two heats but bowed out in the third round to a difficult field as the conditions improved.

“The waves weren’t great at the start but improved through the week,” he said.

“I felt as I put some heats together well but learnt a lot in what I can improve on so it was a good learning curve for myself.”

Longboarding has seen a resurgence with Yamba a haven.

SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE MONTH

WITH a combined age of 97 years, there was fair age difference between May’s award winners.

Masters athlete Tom Hancock claimed seven gold medals at the National Masters Games.

Maclean resident TOM HANCOCK took out the senior sportsperson after he brought home a whopping seven gold medals from the National Masters Games.

The 82-year-old athletics champion had lost none of his competitive spirit and won his medals in javelin, shot put, hammer throw, high jump, discus, weight throw and throwing pentathlon.

Grafton BMX star Tahlia Marsh racing for bronze in the 13-16 cruise class on the opening day of the UCI World BMX Championships at Heusden-Zolder, Belgium.

BMX rider TAHLIA MARSH was the Junior Sportsperson of the month after the judges almost unanimously recognised the significance of her achievement in becoming a national champion.

At the start of her burgeoning career, was excited to have won the junior sportsperson award and went to win a second straight junior female sportsperson of the year.

She was already looking towards the World Titles in Belgium in July.