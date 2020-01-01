Sport Year in Review: November

Adam Slater, Todd Cameron, Mitch Gorman and Dylan Collett at Frank McGurren Field for announcement of Cameron's new role as coach captain of the Grafton Ghosts.

THE BIG STOWE: Stowe clinches WBF Australasian title

Yamba boxer Adam Stowe with the World Boxing Foundation super middleweight Australasian title during Boxing Mania 8 on Saturday night. Photo: World Boxing Foundation

BOXING: Clarence Valley boxer Adam Stowe claimed the biggest victory of his career, defeating Bobby Antonakas in a World Boxing Foundation super middleweight Australasian title fight in November.

Rising to the occasion as the main event on the card at Boxing Mania 8 in Tweed Heads, Stowe was quick to get an advantage over his opponent and won with a technical knockout in round two.

Stowe said he was pleased with the win and said his tactics were spot on.

TENACIOUS TODD: Veteran to lead Ghosts in 2020 season

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts announced a new leadership group for the 2020 Group 2 season, with club veteran Todd Cameron taking the reins.

Relinquishing the role of captain-coach, Danny Wicks will take a step back from the club while Clint Greenshields, will take a management role from the sidelines.

Despite the tough task of following on from a premiership year under Wicks and Greenshields, Cameron is keen to get going at the bush footy club.

Clarence Valley Club of the Year going the BMX-tra mile

2019 Daily Examiner Sports Star Awards

BMX RACING: Clarence Valley BMX Club finally took out Clarence Valley Club of the Year at November’s annual Sports Awards.

The CVBMX Club has had another fantastic year, with a huge list of honours to their riders and the club, including national titles to Tahlia Marsh and Glen Swain, as well as multiple athletes travelling to the World Championships in Belgium this year.

The club operates three times a week and trains children of all levels at their excellent facilities in South Grafton.

4000 photos is all in a days work for award winners

2019 Daily Examiner Sports Star Awards

SPORTS AWARDS: The power of a great photo or well written story is indisputable and so is the importance of DEX contributors.

This year Gary Nichols, Shirleyanne Blanchard and Chris Blanchard picked up Clarence Valley Sports awards for their work for The Daily Examiner and sport in the region.

Picking up the DEX Contributing Photographer of Year, husband and wife duo the Blanchards were recognised for their tireless effort each week photographing and promoting hockey.

“I have won a couple on my own but winning with your partner is a bit more special than winning by yourself,” Ms Blanchard said.

RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

Carly Leeson of the Renegades bowls during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, Sunday, November 17, 2019. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

CRICKET: Clarence Valley product Carly Leeson found her feet this season with Women’s Big Bash League side Melbourne Renegades.

The talented all-rounder made the move from former side Sydney Sixers at the start of the season and had already featured in six of 10 games after just two games in the pink of Sydney.

Leeson said the move south was the best decision she’d made.

STATEWIDE PRIDE: Livermore leads NSW to historic title win

Coach of NSW Pride Brent Livermore reacts during the Hockey One Mens Semi Final field hockey match between NSW Pride and HC Melbourne at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre in Sydney, Saturday, November 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Jeremy Ng)

HOCKEY: Grafton’s Brent Livermore etched his name into history after leading the NSW Pride to the inaugural Sultana Bran Hockey One title at the State Netball and Hockey Centre in Melbourne.

Livermore’s disciplined NSW Pride ran rampant on an exciting grand final day, defeating Brisbane Blaze 8-3 to cap off a remarkable undefeated season and claim the state’s first national men’s hockey title since 2005.

Bell to ring in new era of dominance with Rebels

South Grafton Rebels new coach Roy Bell in front of the Rebels sign at McKittrick Park.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Last year the South Grafton Rebels showed glimpses of brilliance but with premiership winner Roy Bell returning to take the reins, the future looks bright.

Making the move south from Casino where he captain- coached the Cougars to a NRRRL preliminary final this year, Bell was a premiership winner in South Grafton in 2015 and is eager to take charge.

The former South Sydney winger is looking to uphold the club’s fierce reputation.