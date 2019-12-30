Sport Year in Review: October

ON A ROLL: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe edged super middleweight Queensland state champion David Tough by a unanimous decision at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall. Photo: Kelly Chen

GHOSTS DENIED: Grafton set to remain in Group 2 after NRRRL snub

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts’ hopes of a Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League return were dashed after their application was denied by the NSW Rugby League board in October.

Grafton had undergone preparations to take their application to the NRRRL AGM on November 11, but the newly formed NSW Rugby League board sent an email stating that they were to stay in the Group 2 competition for the 2020 season.

“The NSWRL Board determined that Grafton Ghosts are to remain with the Group 2 Rugby League for the season 2020, however, favourable consideration may be given to transfer in 2021 if fresh application is made.”

CHARGED UP: Coffs Coast secure Plan B Bash finals at SCG

Hayden McMahon appeals for a stumping during the Plan B Regional Bash semi-final between Coffs Coast Chargers and Central Coast Rush at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

CRICKET: The Coffs Coast Chargers booked a second straight finals berth in the Plan B Regional Bash Twenty20 competition after a strong showing in Tamworth in October.

Boasting six Clarence Valley stars, Coffs Coast took on Northern Inland Bolters in their opening match and elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Finals will be played at the SCG on January 26.

Breward’s bright future with Suns

Lawrence's Georgia Breward, 18 - has been selected by the Gold Coast Suns to play in the AFLW.

AUSSIE RULES: Grafton Tigers product Georgia Breward was selected as the number 91 pick in the AFLW draft to play for the Gold Coast Suns in 2020.

The 18-year-old from Lawrence was calm as she watched this year’s AFLW draft despite a few butterflies.

“The Suns had been in contact with me, so I was fairly confident,” she said.

Still, on hearing her name as the number 91 pick, and the Gold Coast Sun’s final selection, she breathed a sigh of relief.

It hasn’t been a smooth road for Breward, who was expected to enter the draft last year, before a torn ACL at the national championships in June last year put her career on hold.

Thankfully, the Gold Coast Suns hadn’t forgotten Breward, and she was able to access their professional staff to aid in the final stages of her rehab.

JET SETTER: Clarence junior joins A-League side

Maclean Bobcats junior Charlie Kelly (left) fights to maintain possession for Northern NSW against Perth Glory academy squad at the FFA National Youth Championships. Photo: NNSW Football

FOOTBALL: The Clarence Valley is no easy place to be recognised as a footballer but former Maclean Bobcats product Charlie Kelly made a monumental move in his development after signing a contract with the Newcastle Jets Academy.

Kelly forged his way into the A-League side after impressing with regional side North Coast Football, which has youth teams in the Northern NSW NPL Youth leagues.

HE’S NO STOWE AWAY: Grafton boxer edges QLD champion

BOXING: Grafton professional boxer Adam Stowe was on a roll after defeating Queensland super middleweight champion David Tough by unanimous decision to claim a second high-profile win in just a month.

With just eight days to prepare for the bout at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane, Stowe had his work cut out for him but he knew he was ready to go.

“It was short notice but I was still in training from my previous fight last month so my fitness was still there,” Stowe said.

“I knew it was going to be difficult but I just had to fight a smart fight and I came away with the win.”

EAST MEETS WEST: Historic clubs ready to rumble as one

CRICKET: Westlawn Cricket Club and GDSC Easts Cricket Club have been playing each other for 70 years but this season they had joined forces.

With more than 30 first grade premierships between them, the two sides have had some incredible success since they were founded in 1949 but this year they had no choice but to pair up for the 2019/20 GDSC Premier League.

While this was not the preferred outcome for the two historic clubs, Easts president Bret Loveday said the difficult landscape of senior cricket forced their hand and the move has paid off.

SPORTSPEOPLE OF THE YEAR

TOP honour for Clarence Valley Senior Sportsperson of the Year went to sailing star ANDREW LANDENBERGER.

Andrew Landenberger celebrates after taking out the A-Class Catamaran Australian Classics title at Hervey Bay.

Going head to head with some tough competition, Landenberger is no stranger to success but he turned back the clock when he won the Classic Division at the A-Class Catamaran Classic World Championships at Hervey Bay in Queensland, adding to the national title he won days earlier, putting him in pole position for the award.

She has a laser-like focus when she’s lined up, waiting for the gate to drop when racing.

Local BMX superstar TAHLIA MARSH couldn’t help smiling when thinking about her results that won her a second straight Junior Female Sportsperson of the Year.

Junior Female Sportsperson of the year Tahlia Marsh.

Rounding out the list was rising world surf star DAKODA WALTERS, who took out the Junior Male Sportsperson of the Year title after claiming the 2019 World Surf League Australian title.