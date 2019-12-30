Sport Year in Review: September

Leah Saunders (left) is awarded a silver medal with the Australian women's eights at the 2019 Rowing World Championships in Austria.

Leah Saunders takes silver at World Championships to book ticket to Tokyo Olympics

ROWING: Clarence Valley product Leah Saunders and the Australian women’s eights team have won a silver medal at the 2019 World Rowing Championships securing their place at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Saunders’ mother Keryn Saunders was delighted with the result for both her daughter and Australia.

“It was a fantastic race, very emphatic, very courageous and very impressive. They’re all delighted with the win and they executed their race brilliantly,” she said.

“She’s always taken it one step at a time and now she’s at the top level. It’s an outstanding result that’s very well deserved.”

She wanted to thank the North Coast Academy of Sport for giving her daughter a strong start in the industry.

Buccaneers lose two on the trot after nearly going season undefeated

RUGBY UNION: Just three weeks earlier the Yamba Buccaneers were on the brink of completing an undefeated regular season in the Presidents Cup.

But a loss to the Iluka Cossacks and a crushing 20-15 defeat to the Evans Head Killer Whales in the major semi-final put Yamba on the hard path to the big dance.

Travelling to Wollongbar, coach Leigh Bushell was quietly confident in his side’s chances with a full-strength squad at his disposal again but he knew he was in for a tough test.

Yamba had beaten the Killer Whales on all three occasions earlier on in the season but Bushell’s side has been falling victim to slower starts as their opponents have often found the line early on against them.

Clarence Coast Magpies take out under-15s grand final

JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE: The Clarence Coast Magpies under-15s produced a brilliant performance to beat a prolific Ballina Seagulls side in the grand final at Frank McGuren Field.

Two tries to imposing forward Nicholas Torrens and strong performances from Michael Hughes and hooker Connor Bridges capped off a rock-solid team display to hand the Magpies the premiership.

Clarence Coast coach Brendan Randall couldn’t have been happy with his side after putting the icing on the cake of what was a great year.

“It was a tremendous effort, I’m very proud,” Randall said.

“I started with kids two years ago and it’s pleasure with them. I’ve treated them like I would a senior side and every challenge they’ve faced they’ve come through with flying colours.”

Randall came in with a game plan and his side had all the right answers when it came to crunch time.

Nicholas Torrens in action in the under-15 Group 1 grand final between the Clarence Coast Magpies and the Ballina Seagulls at Frank McGuren Field on Saturday.

Surprises all round as ‘dead, buried and cremated’ Greyhound track gets $4.6m

GREYHOUNDS: Three years after former NSW Premier Mike Baird made his ill-fated move to ban greyhound racing, the sport in Grafton has experienced its biggest moment.

Yesterday one of the MPs who crossed the floor to oppose his government’s 2016 ban, Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis, announced a $4.6miillion grant to refurbish the Grafton Greyhound Track.

Mr Gulaptis acknowledged the industry was at a low ebb in the dark days of the ban and this had made him work harder to secure the grant.

But even he was surprised at the $4.6million figure the government committed.

“What a difference three years makes,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“It was dead, buried and cremated.

Yamba Buccanettes enjoy historic year

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccanettes ladies sevens team are having an unbelievable first year in the competition and they now have a shot at their first grand final, starting with an elimination semi against the Casino Bullettes at 1.20pm at Maurie Ryan Oval.

Yamba finished in an impressive third place on the ladder after claiming 11 wins and losing just five for the year and coach Khris Thomsen is proud to have been involved in an historic season so far.

“In our inaugural season in the competition the girls have done really well, I’m very proud of their efforts,” Thomsen said.

“We weren’t 100 per cent sure how we’d go this year.

“We were optimistic with a very solid roster but we’ve done a really good job and we’re stoked to have made the finals.”

Buccanettes star Judy Vesper.

Ed McGrath named FNCRU best and fairest

RUGBY UNION: For Grafton Redmen forward Ed McGrath losses cut deep. And missing out on the Far North Coast finals series this season has been gut wrenching for the 26-year-old number-eight.

But to ease the pain just a little bit, McGrath has been named the Coopers Far North Coast Zone Best and Fairest.

It is an amazing achievement from one of the Redmen’s favourite sons who has been a clear model of consistency all season.

The rampaging performances this year have been nothing short of exceptional. His robust energetic style of play has been immeasurable. It’s a sentiment former Redmen and 1986 Far North Coast Player of the Year Peter Tonkin agrees with.

SIMPLY THE BEST: Grafton Redmen back-rower Ed McGrath has been named the Far North Coast Zone's Best and Fairest player for 2019.

Bears take down Barbs in dramatic title decider

HOCKEY: City Bears B&S Kitchens claimed the Grafton Hockey Association men’s first grade premiership in dramatic fashion with a gritty 2-1 extra-time victory over Barbs Hagars on Brent Livermore Field.

The rivals started with intensity as they looked to gain control of the encounter early on.

Bears looked most likely to score early on with some dynamic moves down the wing to keep Barbs on their toes.

City broke the deadlock just six minutes in when Mark Pollock made the most of a close range chance off a short corner to put his side in the drivers seat.

McAuley continue to build on legacy

HOCKEY: Winning isn’t always easy to do but it seems to be all that women’s first grade side McAuley White can do.

Just when it looked as though they might be beatable at the end of a Grafton Hockey Association season, McAuley humbled their opponents Sailors Roches Hotel with a 4-1 win.

McAuley White coach Harrison Smith was ecstatic for another title but he had a strong belief in the group.

“This is their fifth one in a row now so they know what this day is about and they know what it’s like to play in front of all of this,” Smith said.

Dakoda Walters wraps up junior title ahead of Bells Beach showdown

SURFING: Angourie shredder Dakoda Walters headed to the Hydralyte Sports Pro Junior at Bells Beach with the men’s junior tour wrapped up after a huge year in the competition.

Walters didn’t find his first competition win until the fourth stop on the Australian tour, taking out the NSW Pro Junior in Cronulla in May, but he then went on to win at the next two stops to rocket up the leader board.

Dakoda’s father, Jeremy, was excited for his son to wrap up the competition and turn all of his focus to the World Surf League Junior Championships in Taiwan in late November.