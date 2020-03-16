Sporting calendar of COVID-19 chaos for Coffs Coast

LOCAL sporting officials are looking to their national bodies for guidance on the planning of competitions and possible tournament cancellations due to COVID-19 fears.



The latest casualty to coronavirus on the local sporting calendar has been the Coffs Coast Ocean Swim, which was slated to be held at the Jetty in April.



The National Touch League continued on the Coffs Coast at the weekend, along with the Country Championship rugby league matches, however the women's match between the North Coast Bulldogs and Northern Rivers Titans was cancelled at Geoff King Motors Oval on Saturday after an unnamed player tested positive to the virus.



With the Federal Government's ban on mass gatherings above 500 people coming into force, there are widespread considerations for many tournament organisers, including Oz Tag's next big event on the Coffs Coast.

Revised planning for the 2020 NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships to be held at Coffs C.ex International Stadium from March 27 and 29 is also underway today.

The NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships are due to held in Coffs Harbour from March 27 to 29. Sam Flanagan

Australian Oz Tag CEO Bill Harrigan said a decision whether the tournament goes ahead will be announced within 24 hours, after meetings this morning with Coffs Harbour City Council and advice from Australian health and sporting bodies.



"The new legislation for mass gatherings being under 500 people, automatically rules us out, as a tournament," Harrigan said.

"So what I've put to Coffs Harbour City Council is a proposal to run two separate mini tournaments, with a series of matches being played on the hockey field side of the stadium, and another series of matches being played on the western side of the stadium.

"The fields inside the stadium would not be used, so the grandstand area would act as a buffer.

"The split spread around the venues would ensure each pocket is kept to less than 500 people.

"We would also ban spectators at the event.

Australia Oz Tag CEO Bill Harrigan. Trevor Veale

"We want to make a decision quickly, so if the tournament is cancelled players and spectators can act quickly to cancel accommodation bookings.

"There's a wide reaching impact here, there's a consideration if we cancel, what the impact will be on everyday people, from canteen staff, cleaners, hoteliers on the Coffs Coast, local restaurants to name a few.

"There's a lot of considerations to be made and ultimately I have to ask myself will it pass the pub test."

At the weekend Oz Tag held it's senior state cup in Queensland, before the Federal Government's mass gathering criteria of less than 500 people came into force today.

Harrigan said a decision will be made on the Coffs Harbour tournament before lunchtime tomorrow.