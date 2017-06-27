Sporting clubs to tackle family violence

TAKING A STAND: Clarence Valley sporting groups got together last year to support the Domestic Violence is Foul Play campaign.

WITH the Clarence Valley rating in the top 10% in NSW for domestic related assault offences, sporting groups from around the region will be taking part in the Domestic Violence is Foul Play education evening tomorrow night.

Northern NSW Local Health District Aboriginal family health co-ordinator Dallas Waters said sporting clubs are invited to come along and be informed on their awareness campaign to help tackle the problem.

"Domestic violence and family violence is an issue the Clarence Valley Domestic Violence Committee feels very strongly about, and it's not tolerated in our community,” he said.

"If we can be creative and involve sporting clubs and use them as a vehicle it's a great way for us to get the message out there into the community.

"Hopefully we get a good response with new clubs coming on board, and the invite is also open to past clubs that have been to a previous information night.”

Mr Waters said committing a penalty in any sport is foul play, and is an initiative that all sports can get behind.

"We want sporting clubs to be very family orientated with women and children, so stamping out this type of behaviour will be a benefit to all clubs,” he said.

"We will go over the responsibilities and obligations that sporting clubs can take on board. We see domestic violence and family violence as such a serious issue, and to reach as many people as possible sport is a great catalyst, and with great partners such as Clarence Valley Council, the police and the Women's Refuge, we hope it's going to be an important and informative night.”

The Domestic Violence is Foul Play education evening is on Wednesday night at the Grafton District Services Club from 6pm to 9pm. Guest speakers include local police for local statistics and a police perspective on domestic related assault offences. A representative from Clarence River Women's Refuge will also be there to talk about the types of violence, its impacts on children and the support services available.

Sporting clubs will also receive a resource kit to take back to their clubs and share information.