Sporting clubs work together for shed construction

The new Maclean Bobcats storage facility erected at Wherrett Park in Maclean.

FOOTBALL: Maclean Bobcats were proud to unveil a new storage shed erected at their Wherrett Park home base last week, and it is a structure that has turned a few heads.

The shed, which was the result of a successful State government funding grant, has been erected on a concrete slab that once housed three cricket training nets.

It is understood the nets had fallen into serious disrepair in recent years, with Maclean United Cricket Club parents forced to pull out weeds from the surface to allow juniors to train.

As part of the construction of the storage facility, the Bobcats have offered to install a state of the art practice net next to the pre-existing two nets nearby.

Clarence Valley Council passed a development application for the construction of the shed prior to the build which has been fully funded by the Community Building Partnerships Grants Program.

According to council open spaces coordinator David Sutton the Bobcats had worked closely with the cricket club throughout the process.

"(The construction) will take the space of three former cricket practice nets, some of which were in disrepair and not being used,” Sutton said.

"The soccer and cricket clubs have worked cooperatively on this and the soccer club has agreed to install one new practice area, and that will meet the cricketers' needs.

"It's been good to see these two groups working together to improve amenities in the area.”