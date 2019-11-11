Sporting excellence runs in the family for Morans

MAGIC MORANS: Ken Moran (left) and Tracy Moran (third from left) with family and friends at the 2019 Sports Awards.

MAGIC MORANS: Ken Moran (left) and Tracy Moran (third from left) with family and friends at the 2019 Sports Awards. Adam Hourigan

SPORTS AWARDS: If you know a thing or two about sport in the Clarence Valley, you've heard of the Moran family.

Finding success on and off the field across a number of sporting organisations, the Morans are and always will be prominent in sport throughout the region.

The first award winner of the father and daughter-in-law duo was Tracy Moran, winner of the Clarence Canegrowers Association Ernie Muller Award for organisational excellence in the Lower Clarence.

She is the secretary and an instructor for Lower Clarence Pony Club, organises the club's activities including rally days and gymkhanas and is the delegate for North Coast Zone 15.

She recently accompanied the Zone 15 team to New Zealand and helped arrange accommodation and entertainment for the exchange team's return visit to Australia.

Moran is also an active member of the Lower Clarence Sports Council and has been a supporter of local junior soccer and cricket clubs.

Tracy's father in-law, Ken Moran, was next up and is the latest inductee into the Clarence Valley Wall of Fame.

Ken has a long list of accomplishments and was a foundation member of the Lower Clarence Sports Council, remaining a member for 20 years.

Along with former Grafton mayor Mike Emerson, Ken organised the first Maclean Cup Race Day at Clarence River Jockey Club.

He was a long-serving committee member of Maclean Golf Club, Lower Clarence Junior Rugby League and Lower Clarence Senior Rugby League, including six years as president.

Ken was involved with Lower Clarence Cricket Association for many years, including 10 years as secretary, and made life member in 1993.

Ken was also involved with North Coast Cricket Council for years and was senior vice-president for more than 10.

He managed North Coast age and open sides and was chairman of selectors for the North Coast during an era that included Adam Gilchrist.

Ken is a life member of Maclean United.

In 1986 he won the Maclean Shire Council Administration Award, Maclean Shire Council Sports Person of the Year in 1991 and the Ernie Muller Award in 1994.

Ken and Tracy are long-standing members of the sports community and will undoubtedly inspire those to come after them.